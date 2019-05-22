Lisa Rinna Calls Lisa Vanderpump Transphobic After ‘Tucking’ Remark On ‘RHOBH’

A comment made on last night’s episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has Twitter in a major debate. Shockingly, this comment has nothing to do with Puppy Gate, the long-running storyline on Season 11, but a comment Lisa Vanderpump made about Erika Jayne in a confessional.

To prove her innocence about leaking a Puppy Gate story to Radar Online, Vanderpump took a lie detector test, which she passed with flying colors. During the scene, Vanderpump was laughing with friend John Sessa about some of the questions being asked, and then in her confessional immediately after she took a jab at Jayne. According to Us Weekly, Vanderpump alleged that Erika tucks, which Lisa Rinna believed to be an unacceptable comment.

“Just don’t ask me if Erika’s tucking or something like that because there are some things I can’t lie about,” Vanderpump said.

After the comment was made during the episode, Rinna took to Twitter to express her disappointment.

“Who knew lvp was transphobic? Well, we know NOW!” Rinna wrote.

Twitter instantly began debating the accusation, with many pointing out the great lengths Vanderpump has gone for the LGBTQ community. Others suggested that commenting on someone tucking isn’t a transphobic remark and that Vanderpump’s joke was twisted. There were plenty of Twitter users who agreed with Rinna on the other hand and urged Vanderpump to “do better” despite being an LGBTQ supporter.

Lisa Vanderpump Is Being Dragged for Making a Transphobic Joke About Erika Jaynehttps://t.co/Y0UojFiySS pic.twitter.com/M6hNki9Pid — Cosmopolitan (@Cosmopolitan) May 22, 2019

Jayne did not comment directly on the matter, but she did retweet a post from Candis Cayne, a transgender icon who appeared on Caitlyn Jenner’s E! program, I Am Cait.

“Oh come on @lisavanderpump joking about @erikajayne ‘tucking’ Ugly Trans jokes marginalizing our community are not acceptable. Being an ally doesn’t give you a free pass To make transphobic remarks. Do better,” Cayne tweeted.

Twitter is still debating the topic well after the show aired, with several Vanderpump supporters pointing out that Jayne has joked about having a penis on the show before. Others noted that the cast of The Real Housewives of New York has called LuAnn de Lesseps “LuMan,” several times but no one ever accused anyone of being transphobic.

There were plenty of RHOBH viewers who tried to see both sides of the issue, where several fans noted that Vanderpump made a transphobic comment, but they didn’t believe she herself was transphobic. At the time of this publication, Vanderpump did not respond to the accusations made by Rinna.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs every Tuesday night at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.