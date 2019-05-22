Carrie Underwood’s Husband Mike Fisher Shares Hilarious Photo Of Their Son As He Turns 4-Months-Old

Mike shared a rare photo of baby Jacob as he turned 4-months-old.

Carrie Underwood’s husband Mike Fisher shared a hilarious new photo of their son Isaiah as he turned 4-months-old on May 21. To celebrate little Jacob’s big milestone this week, the retired NHL star – who served as captain for the Nashville Predators and also played for the Ottawa Senators – used a filter to obscure the little guy’s face by aging the youngster by several decades.

The snap showed Jacob looking a whole lot older than his actual age of 4-months-old as the filter transformed him into an elderly woman with grey curls, large gold hoop earrings, red lipstick, and a pretty unimpressed look on his face.

The athlete wrote alongside the snap that he couldn’t believe his second son (Carrie and Mike are also parents to 4-year-old Isaiah) is already celebrating turning 4-months after the couple welcomed him into the world on January 21.

Fisher and Underwood have only shared a handful of photos of their youngest son with fans since his birth at the beginning of the year and have mainly refrained from clearly showing the little guy’s face for privacy reasons.

However, the “Southbound” singer did give fans a little peek at her baby son earlier this year while rehearsing for her “Cry Pretty Tour 360.” As The Inquisitr reported at the time, Jacob slept his way through Carrie’s rehearsals with a pair of large ear defenders on his head.

Underwood is currently on the road for her latest show and will perform concerts across the U.S., Canada, and the U.K. until late October.

She previously confirmed that the tour is a big family affair for the Fisher clan, as she revealed that Mike, Isaiah, and Jacob are all joining her as she travels from city to city and country to country.

As The Inquisitr reported, the country superstar even treats fans to a number of very personal family photos of her boys that flash up on the big screens during the show.

Speaking to E! News last month at the 2019 ACM Awards, Carrie admitted that she and Mike were still trying to figure things out when it comes to being a family of four.

“We’re still figuring out our groove, to be honest,” she shared with the outlet of being a mom of two. “I don’t know if we’ll ever figure it out.”

Carrie also revealed how Isaiah is adapting to his new life as a big brother, revealing that he sweetly refers to his sibling as being “my baby.”

“He loves it. He calls Jacob ‘My baby,'” she said.

Underwood then added that he often walks around saying, “Where’s my baby? How’s my baby? I wanna kiss my baby.”