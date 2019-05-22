Adrienne Bailon Shows Serious Curves In A Plunging White Crochet Bikini

Adrienne's showing some serious skin at the beach.

Adrienne Bailon was showing off some skin and her serious curves in a series of bikini photos posted to her Instagram account. The stunning The Real co-host proudly revealed her amazing body in a plunging crochet two-piece in the snaps she shared with her 4.3 million followers on May 21 while taking a dip in the water with her husband, Israel Houghton.

The sunny snaps showed the loved-up couple having the time of their lives as they waded into the water during a trip to Lanikai Beach at Kailua, Hawaii, while Israel sweetly embraced his wife and lifted her up in the water.

The trio of photos showed 35-year-old Adrienne smiling from ear-to-ear as she soaked up the sunshine with her man – who she married in a romantic ceremony in Paris, France, back in 2016 – while proudly flaunting her body in her pretty skimpy white bikini with several tassels along the bottom of plunging top and across her tiny bottoms.

The couple splashed around in the clear blue water together while Adrienne posed with her hand up in the air as she held on tight to her husband with her eyes closed.

In the caption, she revealed that her pretty revealing crochet bikini was from Fashion Nova, while also telling her millions of followers that her sister Claudette Bailon captured the sweet moment between herself and the Christian singer.

The latest look at Adrienne’s bikini body comes shortly after the star – who can be seen daily on The Real talk show alongside Loni Love, Tamera Mowry-Housley, and Jeannie Mai – showed off a little skin in her swimwear earlier this year.

As The Inquisitr reported at the time, Bailon rocked another plunging look as she hit the beach in a dark and seriously low-cut swimsuit back in March.

The former The Cheetah Girls singer posed for the camera in her skimpy one-piece and revealed in the caption that it was actually Israel who captured the stunning beach photos of her as she knelt on the sand in front of the ocean at sunset.

Adrienne has been very candid about her body in the past and most recently spoke candidly about experiencing weight gain and weight loss on her All Things Adrienne vlog.

“My weight gain in the last few years has been like a struggle for me where I’m like, I never looked at myself as being overweight,” she said back in July, per Madame Noir, adding that she found it “weird” that so many people comments on her weight, with some even claiming that she’d “let herself go.”

Bailon then said that she started to work out more, but decided to get healthier for herself and not for anybody else.

“I just did what I had to do to be comfortable in my own skin. And I think that’s the most important thing,” she shared with her fans of getting into shape. “It wasn’t necessarily to please other people. I actually, genuinely, didn’t like the way I looked.”

“Every day it’s a work in progress,” Bailon then continued.