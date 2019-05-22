Jessie James Decker Reveals Her Abs In A Bikini After 3 Kids & 25-Pound Weight Loss

Jessie's showing off her abs after three kids and her impressive weight loss.

Jessie James Decker is flaunting her insane abs in a bikini. In a new photo shared on Instagram by South Beach Diet, Jessie could be seen revealing her seriously toned middle in a navy bikini as the mother-of-three recently showed off her 25-pound weight loss following the birth of now 1-year-old Forrest in March 2018.

The snap showed Decker hitting the beach for a professional bikini photo shoot to promote the diet plan, which the singer and reality star credits for helping her to drop the pounds after giving birth for the third time.

Walking on the sand in the stunning photo, her amazing abs were on full display in her dark blue two-piece bikini while she tilted her head up towards the sun as she rocked a straw sun hat.

The “Roots and Wings” singer, who’s also a mom to 5-year-old Vivianne and 3-year-old Eric who she shares with her husband, retired NFL star Eric Decker, had her long hair flowing down past her shoulders as she soaked up the sun and placed one hand on her head.

Jessie’s matching navy bikini look perfectly showed off her sun-kissed tan during the oceanside photo shoot as she put her abs on display for the camera and also featured a thin strap across her hips and over her shoulders.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Decker is a spokesperson for the South Beach Diet brand and is currently starring in a new commercial that highlights her impressive weight loss.

She was also recently spotted in another fun bikini look at the beach, rocking a leopard-print bikini as she paddled in the water and lifted both of her arms above her head.

The Inquisitr also recently shared that Jessie had confirmed the loss of an impressive 25 pounds by following the technique after welcoming her second son into the world last year and has been proudly flaunting her toned body in several fun bikinis ever since.

The latest round of bikini photos come shortly after Decker opened up about her family life in an interview with People, confirming that she and Eric are settling down with their three children in Nashville after moving around a lot since they married in 2013 due to his busy career in the NFL.

“We do not plan on moving anymore, we’ve moved a lot,” Jessie told the site this week. “We keep saying this is the forever home, and it’s every dream we’ve ever had.”

The country singer also teased a possible return for herself and Eric to reality TV after the couple previously shared their lives with the world in the E! reality series Eric & Jessie.

“This whole process has inspired us to possibly do a home-flipping show,” she teased. “So we’re in talks to do something like that.”