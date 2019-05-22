Khloe Kardashian Has Jaws Dropping In Skin-Tight Nude Catsuit At Sister Kylie Jenner’s Skincare Line Launch

Reality television star Khloe Kardashian rolled up to her sister Kylie Jenner’s new skincare line launch dressed to the nines in a curve-hugging catsuit, reported the Daily Mail.

The tight, nude catsuit was plastered to every inch of the Keeping Up with the Kardashian star’s body, highlighting her rounded backside and busty chest and emphasizing her sculpted curves in all the right places. She paired the PVC strapless suit with similarly colored light-pink by Christian Louboutin high heels that added length to her already long legs.

Khloe completed the provocative look with her recently dyed pink hair pulled up into a ponytail that was clipped with a pink platinum hairpiece and layered with purple, pink, and white hair extensions with the underside of her head decked out in tight cornrows. The mom-of-one finished the outfit with long, white manicured nails, a pink sequined clutch, and dark eyes.

Khloe wasn’t the only Kardashian/Jenner sister to embrace the latex look. Kylie also flaunted a short, light-pink, strapless latex dress for the event. The cut-out dress featured sparkly gemstones and a belt clip around the waist.

Kim Kardashian was dressed to impress in a skin-tight light-pink knee-length dress with a leg slit and clear stiletto heels while Kourtney Kardashian went with a short, darker-pink spaghetti-strap dress covered in shiny square sequins that highlighted her busty chest.

Twenty-one-year-old entrepreneur Kylie launched her $900 million cosmetics empire in 2016, earning her a place on Forbes’s list of youngest self-made billionaires. She was super excited to release her new skincare line as part of her cosmetics brand, Kylie Cosmetics, which included a Foaming Face Wash, Walnut Face Scrub, Vanilla Milk Toner, Face Moisturizer, Vitamin C Serum, and Eye Cream.

Kylie has been using her own skincare products for 10 months and says she’s made it part of her daily skincare regime because of how much she loves them. She also walked through her skincare routine for fans eager to copy the reality television star’s look.

“I start with my face wash, probably my favorite product in the line, it just makes my face feel so clean and retains the natural moisture in your face. I went through a lot of samples to get the perfect foaminess and creaminess, and the scent is amazing and refreshing, this almost brings your face back to life, it’s a very unique face wash.”

Kylie continued, “I have been creating this for a year, I have been using it for around ten months. This is my skincare routine, I’m really excited for you guys to try it.”