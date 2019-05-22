Lea Michele Shows Skin In A Tiny White Bikini

Lea and a friend rocked their skimpy bikinis in paradise in a new photo.

Lea Michele is showing off some skin in her latest Instagram upload. The former Glee star proudly revealed her bikini body in her most recent social media upload on May 21 as she shared a congratulatory message for her friend and hair stylist Sarah Potempa while getting her hair done in a pretty unique place.

The stunning snap showed Sarah working on Lea’s long brown locks while the twosome both rocked their bikinis while taking a dip in an infinity pool.

Michele – who also appeared in the now-canceled TV series Scream Queens and The Mayor – gave her 5.5 million followers a look at her seriously toned figure in a skimpy white bikini with multi-colored zigzag stripes across both the bottoms and the string top.

Though the actress and singer didn’t reveal exactly where or when the tropical photo was taken, Lea and Sarah were snapped with a stunning background behind them which included a mountain and several palm trees.

In the caption of the bikini upload, the “Cannonball” singer – who was showing off a large tattoo on her lower back and her right foot – congratulated Sarah for launching a new line for her Beachwaver curling iron and haircare products while also sweetly describing her as being “inspiring.”

But this isn’t the first time Lea’s given fans a look at her amazing body.

It was just last month that The Inquisitr shared snaps of the star rocking a bright orange string bikini as she told her millions of followers that she was working on a secret project all about health and wellness.

Prior to that, The Inquisitr also reported that Lea was getting ready for her starring role as Ariel in a two-night only production of The Little Mermaid at The Hollywood Bowl as she rocked another bikini look with a huge mermaid inspired tail on her bottom as she took a dip in the pool.

Michele’s long been a follower of following a healthy diet and lifestyle and has shared how important keeping active is for her in the past.

She previously told Self that she’s a big fan of Soul Cycle and works out as much for her mind as she does for her body.

“I feel like SoulCycle is so inspiring and really uplifting and for me,” Lea told the outlet of her go-to workout.

“A workout has to be good for my mind, body, and soul. It can’t just be going crazy in the gym—it has to be something that’s going to make my spirit feel good at the same time.”

Michele, who married husband Zandy Reich earlier this year, also highlighted the importance of self-care.

“When I’m not working, I’m taking care of myself. That way, I can be the best at my job,” she said. “Self-care has always been my number one.”