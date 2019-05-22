‘B&B’ Recap For Tuesday, May 21: Liam Admits Feelings To Wyatt

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Tuesday, May 21 states that Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle) felt that Caroline’s letter was directed at her. She was a mother in need of a child and Douglas saw her as a mother-figure. Hope felt that it was almost as if Caroline knew what the future would bring.

While Hope and Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) discussed the letter, they heard Douglas (Henry Joseph Samiri) from his bedroom. The little boy had woken up after having a nightmare. They rushed to his side and tried to comfort him. Hope told Douglas that she also had the same dream and told him that she would send him lots of love. Douglas said that she made him feel better just like his mother always did. He then asked Hope to stay with him until he fell asleep. She happily complied, per She Knows Soaps.

Quinn (Rena Sofer) and Eric Forrester (John McCook) welcomed Shauna (Denise Richards) and Flo Fulton (Katrina Bowden) to their new home. Shauna was giddy as she said that the move came at the perfect time. Eric emphasized that he wanted them to feel at home and to treat the mansion as if it was their own.

Hope is clearly affected while reading the letter that Caroline wrote before she died. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/1qYLGqnNTz #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/K0l6CJvl31 — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) May 21, 2019

Quinn accompanied mother and daughter to Flo’s room. She was overwhelmed by how much her life had changed. They talked about how close they were, almost like a family. Quinn even hinted that if Flo and Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) got married, they would be family. She said that she had always wanted Wyatt to be with someone who was trustworthy.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Eric and Quinn warmly welcome Flo and Shauna into their home. pic.twitter.com/0mJr0hhDOg — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) May 21, 2019

At the beach house, Wyatt and Liam (Scott Clifton) continued their conversation. They were both irked by Thomas trying to manipulate Hope. Wyatt suggested that Thomas could genuinely believe that Liam should be with Steffy and the girls. He then asked his brother about his feelings for Steffy.

Liam admitted that he missed the girls, per Soap Central. He said that he wished that there was a way that he could clone himself so that he could spend more time. Liam also said that he missed Steffy and her spirit and her sense of humor. He said that it was very unsettling to be away from them. Wyatt pointed out that everyone just wanted what was best for the children, and that included Douglas.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.