Fitness Model Ana Cheri Flashes All In Sexy Pink Lingerie

Instagram phenomenon and fitness model Ana Cheri is not only a successful model, she is also an entrepreneur and fitness expert. The model isn’t shy about showing off her flawless, curvy figure on her social media pages and has garnered over 12 million Instagram followers with her provocative and sensual photos.

The model’s most recent snap features her in her latest choice of lingerie – a hot-pink lace-infused top and bottom set that includes heart cutouts around the garter belt. The top pushes up her cleavage with two lacy cups while two straps dip in from her shoulders and end in a V-shape in between her breasts.

The lace on the bikini bottoms are slightly see-through, leaving little to the imagination, as the waistband hugs high on her hips, leaving plenty of bare skin open. Around her waist, she wears a garter belt not attached to stockings with intricate lace and heart designs.

The model paired the vibrant lingerie set with manicured nails, rings, and a bracelet, while her dark brown hair is worn straight and down behind her back. She completed the look with a touch of eye makeup, including eyeshadow, and pink glossed lips.

In the caption, Ana announces that her lingerie is from Fashion Nova and encourages all her lingerie loving fans to head over there to check out their line of sexy underclothes.

Many of the model’s 12.2 million followers gushed over how much they loved the lingerie set in the comment section, with many of her female followers expressing how badly they wanted to buy a set.

One fan wrote excitedly, “Pink looks amazing on you!,” followed by three fire emojis. Another commented, “Beautiful!! I mean, honestly, ABSOLUTELY gorgeous!!”

Yet another Instagram user chimed in with, “You straight killed this shot Ana. Excellent, keep up the great work.”

One follower even commented that Ana had the most beautiful belly button they had ever seen.

The California native is the CEO of her own Cheri Fit fashion brand, Be More Athletics, and menswear label CF Mens, as previously reported by the Inquisitr. She is also an Instagram influencer, frequently promoting brands on her page for companies such as supplement brand 1stPhorm and CBD brand Ignite.

Ana was also a brand ambassador for Shredz and was even featured as a Maxim Instagram Girl of the Week. Other companies she has worked for include K&N Filters, Moskova Underware, and Ultimate Armwrestling League.