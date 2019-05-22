‘Game of Thrones’: HBO Quashes Rumors Of An Arya Stark Spin-Off Series

Fans were hoping to discover what Arya Stark would find west of Westeros.

After the Season 8 finale for HBO’s Game of Thrones aired, many fans got excited at the prospect of the show setting up the premise for a new spin-off series. However, HBO has quickly denied those rumors.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Episode 6 (titled “The Iron Throne”) of HBO’s Game of Thrones Season 8. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed this episode and wish to avoid spoilers.

Episode 6 of Season 8 of Game of Thrones saw a surprise ending where neither Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) nor Jon Snow (Kit Harington) took ownership of the iron throne. Instead, Brandon Stark (Isaac Hempstead Wright) became the king of the six kingdoms. Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner) became Queen in the North after Jon was sentenced to rejoin the Night’s Watch for killing Daenerys, and Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) decided to explore whatever there was west of Westeros.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, as soon as Arya was seen sailing away, fans immediately started speculating that HBO could develop Arya’s storyline into a new spin-off series. Currently, there is one other Game of Thrones spin-off series in development as well as two more still on the table. So, the possibility that one of those in development could involve Arya’s adventures in the west was certainly plausible.

However, HBO has now come forward to deny any possibility of an Arya spin-off series. HBO’s programming president, Casey Bloys, has told Deadline that a series based on Arya Stark was not in development, nor was there any plans to include it in the line up for HBO in the future.

When asked specifically by Deadline about the possibility of a spin-off series involving Arya stark, Bloys offered the following statement.

“Nope, nope, nope. No. Part of it is, I do want this show — this Game of Thrones, Dan and David’s show — to be its own thing. I don’t want to take characters from this world that they did beautifully and put them off into another world with someone else creating it. I want to let it be the artistic piece they’ve got.”

Currently, the pilot being shot for the confirmed spin-off series is a prequel series set thousands of years prior to the events that unfolded in Game of Thrones. The other two potential series in development are also prequels, according to Bloys.

Unfortunately, for those who have fallen in love with Arya, there appears to be no future regarding a spin-off series for her.

Episode 6 was the final episode of HBO’s Game of Thrones Season 8 and the series overall. HBO is currently in production on a prequel series set in the same universe as Game of Thrones. However, no release date has yet been announced for this new series.