Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Reportedly Loving Life With 4 Kids

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are said to be having some amazing family time together with all of their kids, including their brand new addition, son Psalm West.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are simply over the moon about their newborn baby boy, who is said to be wonderful and easy.

“Kim and Kanye are bursting with happiness over Psalm. He’s such an incredibly great baby, and so far, it’s been an easy addition to the family,” an insider told the outlet.

However, Kardashian and West aren’t letting their fame or hectic careers get in the way of bonding with their new son or the rest of the children. The pair are both taking time off of work in order to acclimate into their new lifestyle

“Kim and Kanye are both busy with their projects, but have slowed down a bit recently to spend quality time with Psalm,” the insider dishes.

As for how Kim and Kanye’s oldest three children, North, Saint, and Chicago, are dealing with the birth of their baby brother, it seems that everyone is already so in love with the baby boy.

“The kids instantly fell in love with him. North will always be the one in charge, but she loves her little brother,” the source added.

As many fans already know, Kim and Kanye’s baby boy was born via a surrogate earlier this month. The couple announced the little boy’s arrival on social media and even showed the very first photo of him just after celebrating the Mother’s Day holiday.

“Beautiful Mother’s Day. With the arrival of our fourth child / We are blessed beyond measure / We have everything we need” a text message said, also revealing a photo of the baby, which Kim had seemingly screenshot and posted on Instagram.

Just after baby Psalm West was born, Kim Kardashian took to Twitter to let her loyal fans know that the baby had arrived safely and that he was absolutely “perfect.”

Later, Kim returned to social media to give fans a bigger hint about what the new addition looked like, revealing that her youngest son looked just like her youngest daughter, Chicago West, when the little girl was a newborn baby.

Chicago was also born via a surrogate after doctors informed Kim it would be too hard for her to carry another child following the complications she had with her first two pregnancies with daughter North and son Saint.

Fans can see more of Kim Kardashian’s life by following the reality star on Instagram.