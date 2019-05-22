Halsey Flaunts Curves in Leather Daisy Dukes & Crop Top On ‘The Voice’

Halsey tore up the stage during The Voice finale on Tuesday night. The singer rocked a sexy look as she performed her brand new song, “Nightmare.”

According to Hollywood Life, Halsey not only nailed her performance, but she also served up a major look during the TV appearance.

The singer danced and sang her latest single while sporting a pair of leather daisy dukes that showcased her lean legs, and a black crop top that flaunted her flat tummy and insane abs.

Halsey added to her look by rocking black boots and leather straps with buckles on them wrapped around her legs. She also added a plaid shirt over the crop top, and accessorized with a thick chain around her neck and hoop earrings.

The singer sported a full face of makeup for the TV appearance, which included darkened eyebrows and a smokey eye. She also rocked a berry color on her lips and donned thick lashes.

Halsey had her pink hair parted down the middle and styled in straight strands that fell over her shoulders and down her back as she belted out her newest hit.

The singer released “Nightmare” on May 17, but hasn’t given a date for her album release. Her latest album came out in June 2017, and her fans are eager to hear more.

However, in 2018 Halsey released standalone songs such as “Without Me” and “Eastside” to keep her fans happy before debuting “Nightmare” to the world.

Halsey’s new song is all about female empowerment, which is something that the singer believes in and advocates for in her spare time.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the pop icon opened up about her struggles with endometriosis, a chronic female reproductive condition, earlier this year.

Halsey admitted to her social media followers that the ailment has caused her to have multiple miscarriages and surgeries, and has caused her serious pain in her life.

“I have endometriosis. I’ve had 3 miscarriages, 4 surgeries, pretty much in pain every day of my life, and I’ve donated/raised upwards of $300,000 in the name of research and support. I’m not trying to be quirky. Or different. I’m just trying to normalized an under discussed illness,” Halsey tweeted back in March.

Last summer, Halsey shared some painful experiences from her past during an interview with Marie Claire, revealing details about her tough childhood, addiction issues, and the mental health struggles she faced in her adolescence.

Fans can see more of Halsey by following her on Instagram.