Christina Milian Dons Green Bikini On Instagram

Christina Milian has been enjoying summer vibes, and has been sharing photos of herself in various swimwear. Her second-newest post is one of them, and showed her posing outdoors in a field of wildflowers. Christina stood facing the camera, wearing a light pastel green bikini. The top had a classic cut with halter-style straps, along with a very low scoop neckline. She also wore a scarf around her arms and looked to her left for the shot. Her hair was down in a heavy left part, and she accessorized with large hoop earrings. The photo received 75,000 likes in the first six hours it was posted.

But her newest Instagram update had nothing to do with swimwear, and everything to do with the Aladdin premiere at the El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles. As E! News noted, Christina showed up along with plenty of other celebrities such as Jasmine Tookes and Patrick Starr. With that being said, Milian shared a family photo that was taken in front of the world premiere banner, which had a giant design of the magic carpet.

In addition, Christina shared a photo of her outfit four days ago, which received a ton of fans’ attention. It showed her posing against a cement wall, which was slightly shorter than she is. The singer and actress leaned against the wall, holding the top of it with her hands. She crossed her left leg over her right and sported a revealing white top and super tight pink pants. She completed the look with a pair of maroon sneakers. And when it came to accessories, Milian kept things simple with a necklace and a bright red flower in her left ear.

Previously, Christina opened up to Forbes about how she leveraged social media to better her career.

“Social media has allowed fans and celebrities to really engage and have an organic interaction with each other. Ever since I’ve had the opportunity to use social media, all the way back to the days of chat rooms, I found I was able to really understand what the fans wanted, communicate with them and share my lifestyle.”

She also opened up about motherhood.