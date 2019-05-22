Chanel West Coast Puts Chest On Full Display In See-Through Bodysuit

Prepare for a super NSFW photo, courtesy of Ridiculousness star Chanel West Coast. The longtime reality star recently shared a new photo to her Instagram feed where her chest was on full display. The hot new photo featured Chanel in a yellow lace bodysuit, which was entirely see-through. The one-piece ensemble covered the rapper’s chest, but that didn’t mean her followers couldn’t see everything that was underneath.

The risque photo can be found on Chanel’s Instagram page and we might suggest taking a look at it when no one else is around. The 30-year-old paired the yellow bodysuit with jeans and a torso-length necklace. Chanel also sported brown-tinted sunglasses and wore her brunette locks down to her waist. A peek into the reality star’s Instagram story revealed she wore the bodysuit to a podcast recording, as she appeared on Green Talk, a pro-cannabis talk show.

Chanel’s 3.2 million followers were enthralled with the new post, which received thousands of likes within minutes of being posted. The comment section began filling with fire symbol emojis as Chanel’s followers admired the new image. One fan even joked that her new nickname should be “chanelbreastcoast” for making her nipples the star of the show. In under an hour, the sexy post received over 20,000 likes and hundreds of comments, making the image one of her most popular to date.

The “Sharon Stoned” singer is known for sharing a provocative image or two on her Instagram feed, and recently showcased several shots of her wearing a sheer blue top at a Cardi B event. Chanel’s chest was covered only by star-shaped pasties, which drove her fans wild in the comments.

Chanel has also posted a string of photos where she donned a shiny black corset and matching thigh-high boots. As she often does with her over-the-top outfits, Chanel sported a different hairstyle. Despite having brown locks in her newest racy photo, many of the images on Chanel’s timeline feature sleek blonde strands that go down past her waist. She’s also sported blonde bobs, purple waves, and green wigs.

A scroll through Chanel’s Instagram feed will prove the singer has no issue with showing off her chest, as she did Tuesday night in her yellow bodysuit. Her assets are normally the center of attention on her timeline and the Ridiculousness star clearly has all the self-confidence in the world. It certainly helps that her millions of followers compliment her to no end, only prompting more hot photos to come.