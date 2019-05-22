Jax Taylor Apologized To James Kennedy After Tumultuous ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Reunion

Season 7 of Vanderpump Rules is in the books after Part 3 of the reunion concluded this past Monday. The three-part reunion was more eventful than the entire season, with fights breaking out among cast members that no one saw coming. One of the biggest targets of the reunion was none other than James Kennedy who battled with almost everyone at the taping.

Jax Taylor and James went at it time after time, especially when a tweet from the DJ regarding Jax and his grieving process became a topic of discussion. Host Andy Cohen eventually had to separate the two men who were about to fight and both delivered low blows to one another’s significant others. Now, Jax is revealing he apologized to James after the reunion in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

“I apologized,” Jax admitted.

“You know, you get into these reunions, you haven’t seen any of these people in a long time, you got pent up aggression or whatever, and sometimes you say things you don’t mean or you say things you do mean, but it was taken a little bit out of context. I apologized. It is what it is.”

Brittany also noted that she apologized to James as well, and said she was upset with herself for letting the former SUR employee get under her skin. A hot topic at the reunion was everyone’s families who kept getting drug into the mix, and several received insults from other cast members.

“Whenever you talk about my family, my claws come out!” Brittany said.

“That’s when the redneck does come out. I don’t even care.”

James famously called Brittany’s family “hillbillies” during the reunion and suggested Jax move to Kentucky to live with them. James’ parents were also called “a**holes” by Kristen Doute, while Jax also mentioned he’d have a “field day” talking about James’ mother.

How will the #PumpRules couple move forward with the group after that explosive Season 7 reunion?https://t.co/FDcymaNrl9 — BravoTV (@BravoTV) May 21, 2019

The news of Jax’s apology to James comes as quite the shock since the SUR bartender promised that fans would see the true James during Part 2 and Part 3 of the reunion. Viewers ended up sticking by James after pointing out the hypocrisy of some of the cast for yelling at James for things they had all done in prior seasons.

For now, it’s not confirmed if James will return for Season 8 of Vanderpump Rules. His girlfriend, Raquel Leviss, did recently land a job at SUR, hinting that she will play a bigger role in the upcoming season.