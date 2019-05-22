Fans Go Wild As ‘Dog The Bounty Hunter’ Star Beth Chapman Teases New Show

Today marks a very special day for Dog The Bounty Hunter star Beth Chapman.

On two separate occasions, the reality star has taken to social media to let her fans know that she and husband Duane “Dog” Chapman are celebrating their wedding anniversary. In the most recent photo that was posted on the blonde-haired beauty’s Instagram page, Dog and Beth look lovingly at one another. Chapman wears her long, blonde locks down and curled while rocking a face full of makeup and closing her eyes at it appears as though she is leaning in for a kiss.

Like his wife, Dog also wears his long locks down and slightly waved as he looks into his wife’s eyes. The reality star wears his signature scruff and a pair of sunglasses in the cute photo. The top of the image reads “Happy Anniversary Dog & Beth” and the bottom shares a logo for the couple’s new show, Dog’s Most Wanted that will air on WGN.

In the caption of the image, Beth teases that the show “is coming” and her 450,000-plus Instagram followers have gone absolutely wild over the new post. Within just a short time of the image going live, it’s already amassed a crazy amount of traffic with over 39,000 likes in addition to 1,900-plus comments. Some of Beth’s fans commented on the post to wish Beth a happy anniversary while countless others expressed their excitement over the upcoming show.

“Happy Anniversary! Wishing you much love and peace!,” one follower wrote with a red heart emoji.

“Match Level 10,000! You two are perfect for one another! Happy Anniversary!”

“I love the show and you to make a cute couple and sending prayers for Beth and family,” another fan commented.

Loading...

Earlier today, The Inquisitr shared that Beth informed her fans that she and Dog’s anniversary plans had been placed on hold due to snowy weather in Colorado. In a video posted to her Instagram account, Beth filmed the snow-filled roads while explaining to her followers that it was very hard to see the road in front of them. But while the snow certainly put a damper on whatever plans that the couple had, it seems as though Beth was trying to make the best out of a bad situation.

As fans of the 51-year-old know, Beth has been battling throat cancer for over a year. While she went into remission for a short time, the cancer came back again for a second time. Chapman has been sharing her journey with fans on social media as she bravely fights the good fight.