Alessandra Ambrosio Goes Braless Underneath Sheer White Dress In Sultry New Photos

Alessandra Ambrosio is heating things up on Instagram with a stunning new post that is driving her millions of followers wild.

The former Victoria’s Secret model shared a snap of her daring look to the social media platform on Tuesday, May 21, and it certainly did not go unnoticed by her fans. The 38-year-old was a vision in white in the jaw-dropping new trio of photos uploaded to her feed today that saw her basking in the sun wearing a slinky ensemble that did nothing but favors for her flawless figure.

The Brazilian bombshell sported a flowy white dress, creating an effortless summer look that she’s sure to wear on repeat throughout the warmer months ahead. The sheer nature of the fabric left very little to the imagination and, along with its plunging neck line, revealed the beauty’s decision to go braless underneath. The deep V flashed an ample amount of the model’s bare cleavage as she posed for the camera, and was sure to get pulses racing. The garment grazed just above Alessandra’s knees, exposing her long, tan legs, and tied together in a loose knot at her hips to accentuate her trim waist.

The beauty stayed on trend with her accessories for her glamorous look, adding a chic woven cross-body bag and a pair of aviator sunglasses from designer Linda Farrow to protect her eyes from the golden rays of the sun. She wore her signature brunette tresses down in loose waves that perfectly framed her face, drawing attention to her minimal makeup look that let her striking features shine.

Fans of the supermodel were quick to show some love for the most recent addition to her feed. At the time of this writing, the eye-popping set of snaps has already racked up more than 46,000 likes within just six hours of going live on Instagram, as well as hundreds of comments complimenting her jaw-dropping display.

“Sheer beauty,” one person wrote, while another said she was a “goddess.”

“The most beautiful model, so proud of you,” commented a third.

Recently, Alessandra has been flaunting her impressive bikini body by modeling some of the pieces from her new swimsuit line GAL Floripa. The model launched the brand with her sister Aline Ambrosio and pal Gisele Coria earlier this year, who have all been showing off the latest collection over on the company’s Instagram account. Just last week, Alessandra sported a two-piece set from the brand during her trip to Cannes, France. The scallop-edge black bikini top flaunted major cleavage, while its matching bottoms sat low on her hips to draw attention to her flat midsection, sending her fans into an absolute frenzy.