Spoilers For ‘The Young And The Restless’: Faith Has Words With Rey

New The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Faith isn’t sold on Rey moving into Sharon’s house, and she’s not quiet about expressing her concern for yet another man coming into her life.

It’s time for another man for Sharon (Sharon Case). After things didn’t work out with Nick (Joshua Morrow), Sharon found herself attracted to Rey (Jordi Vilasuso), but he was married to Mia (Noemi Gonzalez). Now Rey is getting a divorce after Mia left Genoa City with Arturo (Jason Canela), and it is time for him to move in with Sharon.

However, according to SheKnows Soaps, Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind) isn’t a big fan of the idea. She’s facing yet another man coming into her life and then jetting out again when things don’t work out with Sharon. It’s no wonder she’s is concerned. Faith didn’t even want her dad Nick and Sharon to move in together and plan a wedding because she worried it would all end badly. Both the little girl’s parents assured her that that time would be different, so she got her hopes up. Everybody put on their wedding finery, and Sharon walked down the aisle. However, instead of saying “I do,” Sharon dumped Nick in front of Faith and all the rest of their family and friends, leading to heartbreak once again.

Faith has always been outspoken about things, and the older she gets, the more she speaks her mind. When Sharon brings Rey home to meet Faith, she warns him, but there’s simply no way to prepare for Faith’s tween attitude especially given all the stuff her parents have put her through over the years. Right off the bat, Faith warns Rey he better be impressive.

Rey does his best and takes her outside to play with his drone, which Faith seems to enjoy even though Rey is nervous about the situation. She talks to Rey about her mom, and Faith thinks that Sharon can be too sweet sometimes. When Sharon interrupts Faith and Rey’s one-on-one time, Faith tells her mom that Rey is fine and she might as well invite him to move in. Of course, Sharon wasn’t exactly expecting to bring up the idea to Rey in that manner, and she’s taken aback by Faith’s attitude. Later, Faith apologizes, but Rey already knows Sharon wants to live together.

In the end, Faith thinks it’s possible they could be happy together, but even though she’s not even a teenager yet, the young girl knows not to get her hopes up too high. According to The Inquisitr, Rey agrees to live with Sharon.