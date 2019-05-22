Stella Maxwell Dons Skimpy Lingerie In Sultry New Black-And-White Instagram Snap

Stella Maxwell has never been afraid to show some skin on her Instagram feed, and did just that in a steamy new snap that certainly brought the heat. The Victoria’s Secret Angel stunned her fans with her latest social media upload that was sure to get pulses racing.

The sexy black-and-white shot was shared on Tuesday, May 21, and appeared to be a still from a new campaign that is about to launch “soon,” according to the caption. The camera captured the 29-year-old laying on her back and staring at the camera with a sultry look as she sported a skimpy ensemble comprised of nothing but lacy lingerie that left very little to the imagination.

Stella put her flawless figure completely on display in the barely-there bra-and-panties set that did nothing but favors for her dangerous curves. The model sported an itty-bitty lace thong that did way more showing than covering up, and put her curvy booty completely on display. The frilly waistband of the panties sat high on her hips to accentuate her trim waist, while the cheeky design showed off her long, toned legs that were bent up close to her.

As for the top half of her ensemble, the garment covering up her chest was mostly out of sight due to the placement of her arms across her torso. However, thick strap around her back was visible in the steamy snap, as well as a glimpse of what appeared to be a bra that was equally-as-skimpy as the bottoms she wore.

The Belgian bombshell completed her look with a delicate ring that she wore around one of her perfectly manicured fingers. She wore her signature blond tresses down in loose waves that spilled above her head, and donned a glamorous makeup look that consisted of a thick coating of mascara and dark lipstick.

Stella’s 4.7 million followers were quick to share the love for the latest post on her Instagram account. At the time of this writing, fans of the blue-eyed beauty have already awarded the racy snap over 15,000 likes within just two hours of going live, as well as dozens of comments complimenting her jaw-dropping display.

“Gorgeous,” one person wrote, while another said she was “perfection.”

Another noted that they were “excited” for the upcoming project that the stunning shot was teasing.

Earlier this month, Stella dazzled her fans with a few photos from the Met Gala, which took place on May 6 and took on the theme “Camp: Notes on Fashion.” The blonde bombshell stunned on the pink carpet in a gorgeous sheer gown adorned with shimmering silver stars that most definitely turned some heads and sent her fans into an absolute frenzy.