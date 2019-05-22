Ashley Massaro Said She Was Raped By Military Man On A WWE Trip, Vince McMahon Wanted To Keep It Quiet

This affidavit has had new light shed on it after the former WWE superstar's death.

Less than a week ago, The Inquisitr reported that former WWE superstar Ashley Massaro had been found dead at the age of 39. It has now been confirmed that her cause of death was suicide by hanging, and it has affected numerous people around the world. Now, past news about the reality TV star is coming out and that includes an affidavit in which she claims she was raped on a WWE-sponsored trip and that Vince McMahon wanted it kept quiet.

Short filmmaker and author Chris Brosnahan brought forth information regarding this incident which had Massaro on a WWE trip to visit the troops. The information comes from an affidavit filed by Massaro which was part of a larger lawsuit brought against WWE dealing with past injuries and depression.

In the affidavit, Massaro did claim she suffered depression for years due to injuries that happened during her career in WWE. In that same affidavit, Massaro also told of a time that she was sent on a WWE trip to visit the troops and she ended up being raped by a male member of the military while a female military member stood watch.

The affidavit, revealed in full on WWE Concussion Lawsuit News, speaks of how Massaro came home after the trip and spoke to Vince McMahon about the incident. In the affidavit, McMahon told Massaro that it was not in her best interest to disclose this information to anyone else.

Massaro wrote that there was an apology given to her but she was also told that WWE’s relationship with the military would be ruined if she spoke up.

“I was still completely traumatized at that point and I just agreed. Vince did at least apologize for what I went through, but then stressed that if I disclosed this incident it would ruin the relationship between the WWE and the US Military.”

McMahon reportedly told Massaro that she shouldn’t let “one bad experience” ruin the good work they were doing for the troops.

About six months before her death, Massaro did send an email to WWE in hopes of reconciling with the company over the lawsuit. According to The Blast, the email came about one month after the court dismissed all claims against WWE.

Ashley Massaro’s death is something that rocked the world of professional wrestling as she was loved by so many people in numerous places. Her suicide is yet another tragic death that has come from the sport that entertains people around the globe. Now, new light has been shed on the lawsuit that was filed against WWE and ultimately dismissed, but there is so much more to the story that is only now getting attention.