‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Georgia Gibbs Flaunts Insane Model Figure In Skimpy Bikini

Aussie model Georgia Gibbs, who is popular on Instagram because of her association with Sports Illustrated swimsuit magazine, recently took to her page and titillated her legions of followers with a new sultry picture.

In the snap, the model was featured wearing a red and white bikini with a tinge of navy blue to flaunt her amazing abs, a glimpse of her enviable cleavage, as well as her long, sexy legs. To pose for the pic, she sat on a concrete surface, closed her eyes and flashed her signature smile to melt many hearts with the candid pose.

In terms of her aesthetics, the 24-year-old model let her tresses down and applied a tango-pink colored lipstick to keep it simple and sexy. In the caption, she informed her fans that the donned the bikini as she had the first taste of summer in Los Angeles.

“Get this Aussie some sunshineeee,” she wrote.

Within a few hours of going live and as of this writing, the image garnered more than 18,000 likes and 200-plus comments wherein fans and followers praised the model’s hot body and requested her to pose more bikini pics soon.

“You have the most contagious smile ever,” one of her fans wrote on the picture. “You are gorgeous inside and out,” said another. While other fans showered the model with words and phrases like “extremely hot,” “so stunning,” “Omg, what a babe,” “stunning beyond words,” and “you look insane”.

Prior to posting the said picture, Georgia treated her fans to a picture collage wherein she could be seen donning a set of white bra and panties that allowed her to flaunt plenty of cleavage as well as her insane abs. She wore her tresses into sort curls and wore a full face of makeup comprised of nude shades to accentuate her well-defined jawline and facial features.

In the caption, she shared with her fans that she was in London when the picture was captured and was off to Germany for her modeling activities. The post in question racked up more than 24,500 likes and 260-plus comments where fans showered the hot model with various complimentary comments and praised her for working so hard to maintain her amazing figure.

According to an article by Sports Illustrated, Gibbs is not only busy with her modeling activities but she has also launched her very own health and wellness program called JOY by Georgia Gibbs. Per the piece, the program offers various types of workouts and healthy recipes as well as daily tips and tricks to strengthen the mind and the body.