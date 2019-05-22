Bella Hadid Flashes Side Boob Swimwear, ‘Summer Came Like Cinammon’

Not all models have a way with words. Bella Hadid’s May 21 Instagram update is proving this 22-year-old to be more than just a pretty face. It comes with the supermodel’s sensational figure, a tiny black swimsuit, and an interesting lyrical reference.

Today’s photo sees Bella wearing swimwear at the beach. A natural setting of sands and background hills frame her perfectly – if anything, they accentuate the swimsuit’s jet blacks. The one-piece comes dangerously cut-out at both the waist and chest, but Bella is handling the fabrics perfectly. While the swimsuit’s lower portion is flashing the model’s slim and curvy waist, open panels on the upper are flashing her bronzed torso and side boob. With low-key makeup and brown hair that doesn’t seem to have been subject to much glam, Bella is looking carefree and natural. She is, however, throwing out her trademark piercing gaze.

Caption-wise, Bella has gone for something playful. She’s swiped a lyric from Corinne Bailey Rae’s hit “Put Your Records On” track. The 2006 song was one of the decade’s biggest one-hit-wonders. As a lover of ’90s and 2000s fashion, Bella’s choice to use Rae’s lyrics seems apt. It’s also fitting for the time of year. With her beach-ready body, swimsuit, and light-hearted reference, it does seem that Bella is ready to reel in summer.

Fans have definitely picked up on the caption. One took to the comments section with further lyrics from Rae’s track, per their reply.

“Little girls double Dutch on the concrete”

Other fans also referenced the song in their comments.

Bella’s Instagram has been on a roll today. The black swimsuit post is Hadid’s fifth of the day. Others have showcased Bella’s Vogue Spain cover, beach compilation videos, and a particularly eye-catching snap of Bella in a Slurpee moment. The braless snap (seen above) accompanied a video. Clearly, this sensation is at her happiest on sandy shores.

Despite her love of the beach, Bella’s appearances have taken her far from sands this month. May 6 saw Bella grace the 2019 Met Gala’s carpet in a dazzling black and silver gown. The annual fashion event is held in New York City. While geographically near the coast, the Big Apple isn’t exactly a resort location. Bella was likely grateful for her more recent Cannes Film Festival appearance – the French coastal town is known for its beaches.

Bella’s black swimsuit snap had racked up over 250,000 likes within one hour of being posted. Fans wishing to keep up with this iconic beauty should follow her Instagram.