Kourtney & Khloe Kardashian Reportedly Won’t Rush Into Dating

Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian are single ladies. The sisters are currently not in relationships, and it seems that they are embracing their single status together.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian recently took off on a girls’ trip, where they were joined by many of their closest girlfriends such as Larsa Pippen, Stephanie Shepherd, Malika Haqq, and her twin sister Khadijah Haqq McCray.

Kim Kardashian was also supposed to join the group on the trip, but since she and Kanye West welcomed their fourth child, son Psalm, just days before it wasn’t a good time for the reality star to leave her family behind in L.A.

“Both of the sisters have been working non-stop, and really needed the getaway to clear their heads. Both Kourtney and Khloe are single at the same time, which hasn’t happened in a while. The sisters are really enjoying being single, and aren’t rushing into dating right now. [They] know they’ll get back to the world of dating when they are ready,” an insider tells the outlet.

Meanwhile, Khloe Kardashian brought along her 1-year-old daughter, True, for the girls trip. Khloe recently became a single mother after splitting with her baby daddy, Tristan Thompson, back in February.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star opened up about her break up and past heartbreaks during an interview on Laura Wasser’s podcast, Divorce Sucks!, last week.

Khloe revealed that she would get married again following a messy break up with Tristan and her past divorce to Lamar Odom.

“What I’ve learnt from my first ex-husband is that you’ll be OK I really think you should go through your feelings. [The divorce from] Lamar was so hard for me, it was the first time I had my heart broken and I put my all into my marriage,” Kardashian told Wasser during the interview, via The Daily Mail.

Meanwhile, Kourtney Kardashian has been single for nearly a year after splitting with her boyfriend of two years, Younes Bendjima, last fall. Before that, she was in a 10-year relationship with Scott Disick, who is the father of her three children, Mason, Penelope, and Reign.

On Tuesday, Khloe took to Instagram to share a photo of herself with Kourtney, hinting that the single sisters could have another spin-off series, and asked fans where they would like to see the pair film in the future.

Fans can see more of Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian by following them on Instagram or watching Keeping Up with the Kardashians on Sunday nights.