Eric Holder Has Been Indicted By A Grand Jury For The Murder Of Nipsey Hussle, Also Faces Multiple Charges

Nipsey Hussle’s alleged killer Eric Holder has been indicted by a grand jury and is being charged with additional crimes.

After being charged with four crimes, including premeditated murder, the L.A. County District Attorney reportedly decided to revisit the case, per TMZ. The D.A. opted to have the case reviewed by the grand jury on the four previous crimes on Tuesday. The jury reportedly charged Holder of murder, two counts of attempted murder, and possession of a firearm by a felon. The grand jury also reportedly decided to add in two more charges against Holder, which were two counts of assault with a firearm. Doing this holds Holder directly responsible for the two men he didn’t kill on March 31.

Holder has been in police custody since being charged as the one who fired a gun on the Grammy-nominated rapper back in April. The D.A. reportedly had Holder tried by a grand jury to skip the preliminary hearing. The outlet claims that while the D.A. didn’t confirm why they would want to skip the preliminary hearing, in many cases, it has been done due to lack of evidence against the alleged criminal.

Holder allegedly shot and killed the Victory Lap artist outside of his store, The Marathon Clothing, in Los Angeles. Hussle, whose real name is Ermias Asghedom, died the same day at a Los Angeles hospital. After a 48-hour hunt, Holder was found and taken into police custody. USA Today reports that two others were wounded during the shooting. Holder pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to all nine charges set against him. His current bail is set at $6.53 million and he is due back for a pre-trial in June. If found guilty, Holder will face life in prison.

The indictment from Holder comes just one month after high-profile lawyer Christopher Darden announced that he would take him on as a client. However, weeks later, the attorney filed a motion to withdraw from the case, due to allegedly receiving death threats. Before resigning, Darden reportedly wrote a Facebook post about receiving the threats, per USA Today.

“I cannot understand why in 2019 some people would deny a black man his 6th Amendment right to counsel of his choice. Or why defending such a man should invite threats not only against me but against my children too,” Darden wrote. “I only know that as a lawyer it is my duty to protect the rights of my clients even in the face of threats or angry mobs.”

Holder will now be represented by a public defender.