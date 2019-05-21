Britney Spears Sports Skimpy Bra & Shorts In New Workout Video

Britney Spears is showing off her famous figure on social media amid rumors that her mental health is up and down.

On Tuesday, Britney Spears took to her Instagram account to share a time-lapse video of herself working out. The singer goes through a lot of her exercise routine in front of the camera as she works on getting her summer bikini body in shape.

In the clip, Britney sports a skimpy neon orange sports bra with an open back. The bra shows off the singer’s ample cleavage, as well as her flat tummy and toned abs.

Spears also dons a pair of tiny plaid shorts for her work out, which leave little to the imagination as she showcases her lean legs. Britney completes her look with a pair of Adidas sneakers and white socks.

The songbird has her blonde hair pulled back into a ponytail behind her head and seems to sport some makeup in the video, such as dark eyebrows and dramatic lashes and liner.

In the video, Britney works on her abs by doing standing side crunches. She also works her legs and backside by performing squats while holding a weight. Spears also does leg lifts and works her arms with small weights in the exercise video.

Meanwhile, the singer reveals in the caption that she’s getting in shape for summer, the singer’s boyfriend, Sam Asghari, commented that it looks like Britney is already bikini ready.

As many fans already know, Britney Spears recently spent a few weeks in a mental health facility and was released earlier this month. However, People Magazine reports that the singer may still be struggling greatly with her mental health.

“Britney is dealing with debilitating emotional issues that need to be treated with medications. It’s like she isn’t in control over her emotions right now. Everything is very up and down,” an insider told the outlet.

The source goes on to say that Britney was on medication, but that it stopped working, and doctors are currently working to find a new medication that will work for Spears.

“There is no doubt that she needs to be on medications to try and find a balance again, but it’s very scary when the meds are not working,” the insider continued.

“Right now, she is very sluggish and down. Some days, she is a zombie. There is no life and definitely no passion in her. It’s very sad,” the source added.

