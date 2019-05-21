Kenya Moore Spotted With ‘RHOA’ Star Amid Season 12 Casting Rumors, Is She Returning To The Show?

Kenya Moore is reportedly returning to the show.

Kenya Moore was caught hanging out with a Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member over the weekend as rumors continued to swirl in regard to her potential return to the Bravo TV reality series. However, the cast member she was spotted with wasn’t a current one. Instead, Moore spent time with former star Claudia Jordan, who appeared on the series in a full-time role during Season 7 and a part-time role during Season 8.

On May 19, OK! Magazine shared details about Moore and Jordan’s run-in and confirmed Moore shared an image of the two of them together on her Instagram page and applauded the ex-reality star’s stunning skin.

“This fresh faced beauty! Can you believe this is [Claudia Jordan]’s skin without a stitch of makeup? She looks amazing!” Moore wrote.

“Awww thanks beautiful!!” Jordan replied. “It was sooooo good to see you and catch up! I’ll be at your event tomorrow to support! Missed ya!!”

According to OK! Magazine‘s report, Jordan butted heads with NeNe Leakes during her time on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, and while enjoying a cast trip to Puerto Rico several seasons ago, the two women famously came to blows during a group dinner.

As for Moore, she left the show after Season 10 after failing to showcase her marriage to husband Marc Daly on the show but appeared briefly in a cameo role during Season 11.

Following the sharing of Moore’s photo of herself and Jordan, many of her fans and followers expressed interest in seeing both of the women return to The Real Housewives of Atlanta for Season 12.

“I need both of y’all back with peaches in ya hands,” one person wrote.

While Moore’s return to The Real Housewives of Atlanta has not yet been confirmed, rumors have been swirling for months that suggest she will be brought back for Season 12.

Just last month, an insider told Radar Online that Moore was having a “discussion” with Bravo in regard to a potential comeback.

“Kenya has a meeting with Bravo execs to talk about coming back to the show,” a source revealed, adding that the new mother, who welcomed her first child at the end of last year, would likely be offered a friend role, rather than a full-time role.

“If she delivers, she could get promoted to a full-time housewife,” the snitch added.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 12 is expected to premiere on Bravo TV sometime later this year.