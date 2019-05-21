‘Westworld’ Season 3: New Trailer Drops, Finally Offering Some Detail About Aaron Paul’s Character

Aaron Paul's new character is searching for someone real; instead, he finds Dolores.

Fans of HBO’s Westworld have been anxiously awaiting details of the third season. So far, beyond a few new character casting announcements, fans have been left wanting. However, a new trailer for Season 3 has finally dropped and answered some questions about Aaron Paul’s new role.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Aaron Paul has been signed on for Season 3 of Westworld. At the time of the official announcement, there were no extra details released about this new character. Would he be host or human? Friend or foe?

After the initial announcement, Paul did release some vague details to ET Online about his new Westworld role. He stated that this new character would bring “excitement, danger, suspense [and] honesty” to Season 3.

Now that a new trailer has dropped for Season 3 of Westworld, viewers can get much more insight into Paul’s new character.

Wearing what appears to be work clothes, Paul’s character walks through the city. While the clip appears to show this new character going about his day-to-day business, he also talks about how the world was supposed to be made a better place but it is still rotten inside.

This new character appears to be human. However, in Westworld, that may not always be the case. However, for all intents and purposes, he is being introduced as a human in the Season 3 trailer.

One part of the Season 3 trailer for Westworld shows Paul’s character blowing open a compartment which may or may not be inside Westworld. Considering he is standing in front of what appears to be an advertisement for the Westworld theme park, fans are wondering if perhaps he is some sort of criminal trying to obtain confidential information from Westworld or Delos, the company behind the robotic theme park.

During the short Season 3 clip, Paul’s character then starts to talk about how he would like to find someone real, someone that he could care about. The clip closes with him coming across a woman who appears to be distressed. He asks if he can help and viewers then find out that that woman isn’t a human at all. As Vanity Fair points out, it is Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood).

Loading...

You can view the clip for Season 3 of Westworld below and make up your own mind about Aaron Paul’s new character.

As well as introducing Aaron Paul’s new character, the Season 3 trailer for Westworld also shows viewers more details about the world outside of the theme park — the real world of humans. Previously, details have been light on regarding the technology of the outside world, while the assumption has been made that with the level of intricacies regarding the robotic hosts, the world outside of Westworld would also hold newer and fancier technology. The Season 3 trailer appears to confirm this.

Season 3 of Westworld will premiere on HBO in 2020. While a 2020 confirmation has been made, no official release date has been made beyond the year announcement.