Instagram Bombshell Tammy Hembrow Goes Braless & Rocks Daisy Dukes In Sultry New Photo

Social media sensation Tammy Hembrow definitely knows how to get her 9-million-plus Instagram followers hot and bothered.

As fans of the YouTuber know, Hembrow is wildly popular on Instagram and boasts almost 10 million fans on the platform alone. The fitness model also has an impressive following of 1.3 million on YouTube and that number continues to rise by the day. The 25-year-old is already the mother of two but that doesn’t stop her from flaunting her fit figure to fans.

In her most recent Instagram post, the blonde-haired beauty kneels against a metal railing while posing with her son. Tammy is all smiles for the snapshot, wearing her long, blonde locks up in two pigtail buns along with a pair of shades on her face. Hembrow kneels in the photo as she puts one arm around her son. The mother of two leaves little to the imagination while going braless in a tiny, cropped sweater.

The 25-year-old’s abs are also on display in the photo and she completes her look with a pair of incredibly short and revealing daisy duke shorts. Hembrow’s son also appears in the image, standing next to his mom and sporting a huge smile on his face. Since the post went live on her account, it has already earned a lot of attention from her army of fans with over 65,000 likes and 150-plus comments.

Some followers took to the post to comment on how stunning Tammy looks while countless others pointed out the uncanny resemblance that she shares with her son. A few others simply took to the post to let Tammy know that she looks like a great mom.

“You’re doing an amazing job Tammy,” one follower commented.

“You and your boy are very beautiful.”

“Your [sic] such a good mom,” another chimed in.

Recently, the model sat down with Media Kix, where she shared with fans how she got started on her fitness journey.

“I began my workout journey when I wasn’t too happy with the way my body was going. I wasn’t living a very healthy lifestyle. It became more of a focus when I realized that I could look and feel my absolute best and that it was all controlled by how I ate and worked out.”

She continued on to say that social media has been a huge help in giving her a platform to share her story and help inspire people in their own fitness journeys. It definitely seems as though Tammy has a good head on her shoulders.