Kim Kardashian’s Baby Picture Sparks Sudden Infant Death Syndrome Concerns

Kim Kardashian’s May 17 Instagram update mostly made headlines for announcing her new baby’s name – the fourth Kardashian child is called Psalm West. The KKW Beauty founder’s snap made front-page news for revealing her son’s name, but not all comments to the picture were celebratory.

Kim’s picture showed her newborn son fast asleep in a blanketed pod with a visible crib bumper. As Manchester Evening News reports on May 21, the setting is “everything that goes against the advice of safe sleep experts.” Combined with replies from worried parents in the picture’s comment section, Kim and her crib are now sparking major concern.

Instagram users have been leaving the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star their thoughts, advice, and worries. One fan left strong words, per their comment.

“This is how NOT to put your baby down to sleep!!!”

They added that snuggle pods should “NOT be used in a cot and at night time.”

“The baby should NOT be overwrapped. The baby should NOT have a hat on in the house…” they continued.

Over on Kim’s Facebook page, one mother mentioned Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS) in her comment.

“Congrats beautiful baby.. be careful with all the blankets so much with SIDS nowadays.”

SIDS is the sudden and unexpected death of an infant aged under 1 year old that remains inexplicable after a full investigation. Approximately 2,500 infants die of SIDS every year in the U.S., per the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Manchester Evening News sourced advice from U.K. charity The Lullaby Trust. As the media outlet states, pillows, crib bumpers, and soft bulky bedding “pose a risk” and should not be used. Soft surfaces are stated as being a risk factor for SIDS. Kim’s picture visibly showed many of the above being used.

Of the most-liked responses to Kim’s Instagram picture, many came with hashtags mentioning SIDS. A comment receiving over 250 likes also mentioned The Lullaby Trust in their hashtags.

At the age of 38, Kim is now a mother of four. Together with her husband Kanye West, she welcomed her baby son earlier this month via a surrogate. Psalm joins older siblings North, Saint, and Chicago. The Kardashian-Jenners are now motherhood icons. While Kourtney Kardashian is known for her attachment parenting and co-sleeping philosophies, Khloe Kardashian is an icon for single mothers. Kylie Jenner’s daughter Stormi came unannounced, but the Kylie Cosmetics CEO is now as much known for being a mother as she is a billionaire. Kim has long been motherhood authority in the celebrity world.

There is no evidence to suggest that Kim and Kanye do not value safety in their home. There is, however, concern.