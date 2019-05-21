‘Bachelorette’ Hannah Brown Admits Luke Parker’s Declaration He Was Falling In Love Threw Her

This week’s episode of The Bachelorette brought a big moment involving Hannah Brown and her first impression rose recipient Luke Parker. He already told her that he had wanted her to be the one handing out roses this spring and the sparks have been flying between the two of them. However, during a group date in Episode 2, he took the microphone and said he knew he was falling in love with her.

What did Hannah think of that declaration of Luke’s at the moment? E! News shares the scoop they got from The Bachelorette star as she talked with Carissa Culiner and Morgan Stewart of their Daily Pop segment.

Viewers saw as it aired Monday night that Hannah smiled when Luke said he was falling in love with her. Brown now admits that she “cheesed” a little, but it turns out that what Parker shared in front of everybody did catch her off-guard a bit.

Hannah shares that as Luke started to make his speech, she could sense what was coming. Brown admits that inside she was pleading for him not to go there, and she was a little shocked by it all. However, The Bachelorette acknowledges that they did have an immediate connection and it was nice to hear that he had strong feelings for her.

No one: Luke P: *falls in love with Hannah in 48 hours* #TheBachelorette https://t.co/QQdNLJU0dM — E! News (@enews) May 21, 2019

The Bachelorette added that she didn’t know that Luke’s feelings were that strong already at that point though. Hannah insists she wasn’t scared by what Luke shared and she explained that she had a similarly instant bond with her previous beau.

As the conversation continued, Hannah said that the structure of the show forced her to trust her gut on the go, but sometimes she would look back at decisions and wonder if what she’d felt at the time was real. So far, though, Brown says she’s been enjoying what she’s watched of the season.

Hannah continues to play coy when asked if she’s in love. In this case, she simply grinned widely and just declared that she’s happy. The segment hosts joked that Brown is clearly and definitely in love and Hannah jokingly pretended to start to whisper who she chose.

Luke P. is already revealing his feelings for Hannah! #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/XnQ3SuJwUk — The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) May 19, 2019

How long will this magical connection with Luke continue? The Inquisitr revealed The Bachelorette spoilers for Episode 3 that suggest the two will have something of a tense encounter with one another, but Parker won’t be sent packing yet.

Brown isn’t revealing details about how her show ends, but The Bachelorette spoilers previously detailed via The Inquisitr hint that there is an engagement on the way. The buzz is that viewers will be seeing quite a bit of Luke Parker as this season proceeds, but Hannah Brown will have chemistry building with other guys too and it sounds like it’ll be a fun season for viewers to watch.