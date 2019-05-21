Melissa Gorga And Jennifer Aydin Feud During ‘RHONJ’ Season 10, Teresa Giudice Gets Caught In The Middle

Get details on the latest drama of 'RHONJ.'

The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast headed to The Hamptons for a cast vacation earlier this month and according to a new report, their trip was quite eventful.

While the ladies reportedly left series guest star Danielle Staub at home, her absence didn’t mean there was no drama. In fact, cast members Melissa Gorga and Jennifer Aydin were allegedly involved in a “huge fight” last Wednesday during a filmed lunch date at The Margarita Grille in Westhampton.

“Melissa and Jennifer went head to head yelling at each other and everyone was wondering what was going on. It was so bad they had to be split up and held back by the other ladies and the trip was cut short. It seemed really stressful,” a source told Hollywood Life on May 20.

Filming on the 10th season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey began earlier this year around the time Joe Giudice was released from prison and taken into custody by ICE. However, when it comes to Giudice’s husband, it’s hard to say how much of his legal drama will be seen on the show, especially due to the fact that he remains in custody.

As for the women, they are reportedly experiencing as much drama as usual, and when it comes to Gorga and Aydin’s recent fight in The Hamptons, a source said everyone was looking at them because they were “loud and disruptive” but no one knew what was going on between them.

According to Hollywood Life‘s report, Giudice made it clear during a dinner date with Gorga after Gorga’s fight with Aydin that she would have her sister-in-law’s back. However, because Aydin is also one of her closest friends, she doesn’t want to be forced to pick a side. Instead, she hopes Gorga and Aydin will be able to talk out their issues and get to a better place as filming on Season 10 continues.

“Melissa and Jennifer hopefully will be able to talk this out and move on which is why everyone felt it was best to give filming a bit of a breather to let the ladies calm down. It was pretty heated,” the insider added.

In addition to their recent trip to The Hamptons, the cast is also believed to have filmed a cast trip to Jamaica in honor of Aydin’s 40th birthday.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 10 is expected to begin airing on Bravo TV sometime later this year.