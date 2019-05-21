‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Kevin Completes His Unfinished Business In Genoa City

Brand new The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal Greg Rikaart’s first airdate as Kevin Fisher. Plus, the storyline promises to be a juicy one when the fan favorite makes his way back into Genoa City.

According to a report from TV Line, Kevin will be in GC starting Friday, June 7. His last appearance was in February 2018. For fans hoping he’s back full-time, for now, Rikaart’s status with the show is recurring.

Although in recent years Kevin was a reformed bad guy, it seems that he will dive back into his dark nature during his return. He comes back to wrap up some unfinished business, and it has something to do with Adam Newman (Mark Grossman). For nearly three years, Adam was “dead” after an explosion that Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) caused at the cabin where she held Adam prisoner.

When the details came out on Chloe and Kevin’s wedding day, Chloe faked her death and escaped. Shortly after, Kevin followed, and they’ve been living together with their daughter Bella during the ensuing years.

Rikaart recently earned a Daytime Emmy nomination for his portrayal of Leo on Days of Our Lives, and once he finished filming that role, Y&R fans wanted to see him back on the CBS Daytime drama, and they will get their wish. However, a bad boy version of Kevin may shock some viewers who are excited to see the Kevin they know and love back in Genoa City.

The Inquisitr reported that Elizabeth Hendrickson is also expected to reprise her role as Chloe alongside Kevin or perhaps even before. The details of Chloe’s return are under wraps, and it will likely surprise viewers. An insider said, “Chloe is known for her epic surprise visits, so viewers should stay tuned.”

Some long-time fans believe Chloe is the person who shot Adam. Now, Adam plans to deal with the shooter himself, and he knows who pulled the trigger. It could be that Adam is planning to ensure Chloe stays out of prison, in part, because he feels so guilty over the hit and run that killed her daughter Delia.

Most likely, Kevin will be involved in everything regarding Chloe and Adam. She faked her death to avoid going to prison for killing Adam, and now he’s not dead, so there’s a decent chance that Chloe will avoid prosecution for that particular crime. The storyline promises to be wild and crazy over the coming weeks.