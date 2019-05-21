Lenny Kravitz, 54, Shows Off His Rock-Hard Abs In Shirtless Photo

If anyone deserves an award for always being cool, it’s Lenny Kravitz. The “Are You Gonna Go My Way” rockstar shared a black and white photo to his Instagram page which shows how effortless everything he does is.

In the image, Kravitz appears to be in a bedroom or hotel room shirtless. He is wearing a pair of unbuttoned jeans and has one of his hands in his pocket. His body is in incredible shape and you would find it hard to believe that the “It’s Enough” hitmaker is 54-years-old. His abs are rock hard and his arms are very muscular. The image shows off some of the tattoos on his body, especially the cross on his arm and rose on his chest.

For the caption, Kravitz expressed that it was his day off and that he was spending it taking photos of himself.

The post has been liked over 123,000 times within three hours of posting. His fans didn’t shy away from praising and lusting over his body in the comments section.

“This is why I don’t delete Instagram,” a user insisted.

“How is this man about to turn FIFTY FIVE in a few days?! Must be all that good karma coming back to him,” another claimed.

“Mannn, you’re blessed with good genes and an amazing body!” a third commented.

“Man crush,” someone said simply.

Recently, the “Fly Away” chart-topper revealed that he wanted to do more charity work, which The Inquisitr reported.

“I’d like to help out communities that need it more. In the Bahamas, we’ve done some fantastic work. I want to extend that work around the world,” Kravitz said, per Music News.

Loading...

Kravitz’s career kicked off with the release of his debut album, Let Love Rule, in 1989. Since then, he has released many multi-platinum records — Are You Gonna Go My Way, 5, Mama Said, and Lenny.

Last year, Lenny released his 11th studio album, Raise Vibration. He is currently in the middle of a world tour to support this latest effort, and the tour goes by the same name.

In 1987, Kravitz married actress Lisa Bonet. In 1993, they divorced. In 1988, they had their only child, Zoe Kravitz, who is an actress, model, and musician who has made a name for herself outside of her parents’ name.

Lenny Kravitz holds the record for the most Grammy wins in the category of Best Male Rock Vocal Performance. He achieved these honors for “Fly Away,” “American Woman,” “Again,” and “Dig In,” according to the Grammy Awards website.