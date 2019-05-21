Norwegian Model Hilde Osland Sizzles In Insanely Hot Thong Lingerie Set

Hilde Osland is breaking the internet with her latest, sexy post.

As fans of the blonde bombshell know, Hilde regularly dazzles her 1.2 million-plus Instagram followers with a wide-variety of photos including anything from bikini shots to lingerie shots and everything in between. In her most recent photo, Osland is leaving almost nothing to the imagination in some skimpy blue lingerie.

In the most recent update posted for fans, the blonde-haired beauty shared not one but two photos of herself in an NSFW outfit. The first photo in the series shows Osland standing in her bathroom and striking an incredibly sexy pose. The stunner shows off her toned abs and legs in a pair of see-through lingerie that leaves almost nothing to the imagination. The blue-colored bra is adorned with a delicate pattern and shows off plenty of Osland’s cleavage in the stunning post. Hilde wears her long, blonde locks down and slightly waved as well as a face full of makeup.

The beauty completes her look with two gold necklaces. The next photo in the series gives Hilde’s loyal followers a glimpse of her backside while she flaunts her toned and tanned booty in the thonged panties. Since the post went live on her account, it’s earned the bombshell a lot of attention from fans with over 54,000 likes in addition to 1,200-plus comments.

Some of Osland’s followers took to the post to gush over how gorgeous she looks while countless others couldn’t help but comment on her stunning figure.

“Omg girl you are looking gorgeous! I love that color on you,” one follower commented.

“Wow you always look so amazingly beautiful. I can’t believe you made us wait 3 days. Oh well it was worth it. Have a fantastic day.”

“That is a very beautiful color on you, but I still am in love with the red color you’ve had on in the past. You are Gorgeous,” one more wrote.

As previously mentioned, this is not the only time in recent weeks that Osland has dazzled her fans with a sexy photo. As The Inquisitr recently shared, Osland posed at the beach in a hot little outfit in another fun post. In the photo, the beauty goes casual, pairing a white bra bearing gray tones with matching leggings. The model nearly busts out of her plunging top, showing major cleavage in the process.

Also on display are Hilde’s toned and tanned abs, as well as her chiseled arms. Her look is completed with matching pants that hug her every curve. Hilde accessorizes with a pair of sunglasses and pigtail braids in her hair. This post also earned the social media star a lot of attention with over 1,800-plus comments.

