Brad Pitt Gushes About Working With Luke Perry: ‘He Was So Incredibly Humble’

Brad Pitt feels honored to have known Luke Perry before the actor passed away. In a new interview with Esquire magazine, Pitt opened up about what it was like to work alongside Perry on the set of Quentin Tarantino’s upcoming film Once Upon A Time in Hollywood. The drama marked Perry’s final role before his death.

Pitt recalled his days as a young actor, when he looked up to Perry for his iconic starring role in Beverly Hills 90210, according to Entertainment Tonight.

“He was that icon of coolness for us, as teenagers,” the 55-year-old Mr. & Mrs. Smith actor said.

Finally, several years later, Pitt had an opportunity to work with Perry on Tarantino’s movie, which felt like a dream to him.

“It was this strange burst of excitement that I had, to be able to act with him,” he continued.

Pitt’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood co-star Leonardo DiCaprio, who joined the actor in his Esquire interview, felt the same way about Perry in his own youth. He recalled saying, “Oh my God, that’s Luke Perry” when he first arrived on set, Entertainment Weekly reported.

Pitt couldn’t help but gush about Perry’s dedication to acting and genuinely kind heart.

“Man, he was so incredibly humble and amazing and absolutely committed,” Pitt added.

“He couldn’t have been a more friendly, wonderful guy to spend time with. I got to sit down and have some wonderful conversations with him. It was really special.”

Perry suddenly passed away in March after he reportedly suffered from a massive stroke. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood had already finished filming, but the actor did not live to see it premiere this summer.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood follows Cliff Booth (Pitt), a television stunt double, and Rick Dalton (DiCaprio), a washed-up Western television actor, as they navigate their way through the changing film industry in 1969 Los Angeles. Without any friends in the city except for Dalton’s neighbor Sharon Tate (Margot Robbie), Booth and Dalton find themselves wrapped up in the infamous Manson Family Murders, according to Empire.

Perry plays Wayne Maunder in the film, the star of Western television shows Custer and Lancer.

Following the 52-year-old actor’s death on March 4, DiCaprio was one of many fellow stars to pay tribute to Perry on social media.

“Luke Perry was a kindhearted and incredibly talented artist,” the Inception actor wrote on Twitter. “It was an honor to be able to work with him. My thoughts and prayers go out to him and his loved ones.”