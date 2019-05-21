Charli XCX Reveals That She Is Going To Release Loads Of New Music Within The Next Five Months

Charli XCX last week dropped her first single of this year with Lizzo titled “Blame It On Your Love.” The Inquisitr reported the announcement as well as the fans’ reaction to the news; they couldn’t wait to hear the collaboration.

Today via Twitter, the “5 In The Morning” songstress told her fans that she will be dropping a lot more new music over the next few months.

“Angels, your mother is about to feed you new music for 5 months straight. You deserve it and you’re welcome,” she shared.

Within eight hours of posting, the tweet has been liked by over 24,000 users and retweeted by 3,100.

It received over 930 replies from those who were thankful for so much new music from the star.

“Yassssss what a blessed summer!” one fan said.

“have you been hacked?” a user asked, thinking the news is too good to be true.

“OMFGG YEES QUEEN IM SO READY,” another excited person wrote.

“I’m going to cry..” someone claimed.

Prior to any release this year, Charli connected with her fans through social media letting them know that new music from her was coming their way this year. She admitted that she had been slow delivering the music to them but did tell them that her new songs will be a continuation of her mixtape, Pop 2, which The Inquisitr announced.

Loading...

Today on Instagram, she posted a photo of herself wearing a skimpy outfit. The photo, which isn’t very clear, shows that she is wearing a crop top with a pair of shorts. She has accessorized this look with a mini jacket that appears to look like fur, but might not be. She is wearing some killer heels and is in motion. You can see a cameraman, therefore, it’s most likely a behind-the-scenes shot of her on set. For the caption, she told fans to like the image if they were excited to see the “Blame It On Your Love” video which implies this is what she is shooting for.

This year, XCX attended her first ever Met Gala event. She wore a bright yellow dress designed by John Paul Gaultier, which The Inquisitr described as eye-catching. The tassels wrapped around her waist made her look seem like this would be 2019’s equivalent of Beauty and the Beast’s character Belle, looking very fairytale like.

So far, Charli has released two studio albums — True Romance and Sucker. It’s been a while since her last album was released, but she dropped two mixtapes in 2017 to keep fans alive with new material — Number 1 Angel and Pop 2.