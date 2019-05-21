Charly Jordan Sizzles In White Bra And Panties To Attend The Electric Daisy Carnival In L.A.

Instagram model Charly Jordan, who is also a professional DJ, recently attended the Electric Daisy Carnival in Las Vegas, Nevada, where she stunned everyone with her risque ensemble and sense of style.

The 20-year-old hottie donned a fancy, embellished white bra which left almost nothing to the imagination of the viewers. The model paired the bra with plain white panties and white snickers to complete her ensemble. She accessorized with a large tribal necklace and wore a blue dust mask because of which only half of her face could be seen in the pic. She tied her blonde hair into a high ponytail and held hands with her boyfriend, Robert Graham, 35, who appeared in Season 9 of The Bachelorette.

As of the writing of this article, the picture amassed 119,000 likes and 316 comments where fans and followers showered the model with complimentary comments. And while most people praised her enviable figure, one admirer wrote that he is jealous of Graham because he has the most beautiful woman in the world as his girlfriend. Another one wrote that there are thousands of models on Instagram but Charly is a class apart. A female fan commented that Charly and Robert make a very “cute couple.”

According to an article by MSN, Robert earlier dated fellow Bachelor star, Becca Tilley, but they split only after a few months of dating in May 2017. Shortly after splitting with Becca, Robert moved on with Jordan, who was 19 at the time and announced his new-found love through an Instagram post where the two could be seen embracing each other against the backdrop of a beautiful beach.

Other fans, per usual, wrote words and phrases like “extremely sexy,” “gorgeous woman,” “very stylish,” and “incredibly hot,” to express their admiration for the model.

Prior to posting the said picture, Charly mesmerized her 2.1 million followers by posting a set of sultry snaps wherein she was featured wearing a skimpy orange bikini while lying on a bed to pose for the picture. The picture was captured in the dark with just a shaft of sunlight falling on her body through a window. The special effects gave the picture an even more sensual look and feel to the image. The picture racked up more than 160,000 likes and 600-plus comments as of this writing.

“The most beautiful and natural girl in the whole world,” one fan commented on the pic. “Can’t believe you’re real,” wrote another. Others used emojis to convey their thoughts and feelings instead of long sentences.