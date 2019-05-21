‘Playboy’ Stunner Sara Underwood Lathers Up With Soap In Tiny Purple Bikini

“Playmate of the Year” Sara Jean Underwood has been filling up her Instagram feed with plenty of sexy snapshots in the wilderness. The 35-year-old model is embracing nature in a whole new way and even sold a 2019 calendar full of nothing but NSFW images of her in the woods. In Sara’s newest Instagram photo, the blonde model is posing in a tiny purple bikini as she lathers herself up with soap.

The new photo is quite the provocative snapshot as Sara posed under an outdoor shower attached to an old Ford pickup truck. The Playmate has posed in front of this tiny house outdoors many times before on her Instagram feed, which is in line with her recent nature theme.

In the hot new post, Sara is soaping up her blonde locks as suds cascaded down her toned figure. Needless to say, her 9.2 million followers were going wild over the hot new image. In under an hour, the photo brought in well over 70,000 likes and had hundreds of comments. Many fans opted to fill the comment section with fire symbol and heart-eyed emoji, while others flat out complimented the model.

“I love that you are so into the outdoors need more women like you and hope they are as hot as you,” one fan commented.

Oddly enough, a handful of Instagram users began commenting on Sara showering outdoors, noting that shampoo and conditioner were harmful to the environment.

“You know shampoo and soap pollute the ground and lake water? It’s bad for the fish and forage in the lakes and the vegetation on the ground,” another user added.

Sara’s outdoor theme is all about her Cabinland YouTube channel that she shares with her boyfriend.

“For the next year-and-a-half we plan to create a bunch of crazy unique cabins (and other cool structures) in the middle of the rainforest, that we’re calling CABINLAND,” the YouTube bio reads.

Sara and Jacob Witzling are traveling throughout the rainforest building cabins while making sure to snap a sexy photo every once in a while for the model’s millions of fans.

The new purple bikini photo from Sara comes after a long line of provocative photos from the Playmate, including one where she posed in full lingerie in a moss-covered tiny house. Sara also had a little fun with her followers in a post from last Saturday where she seemed to pose by a volcano and strategically placed herself so it looked like she was passing gas. The hilarious photo got a lot of love from her followers as well, with over 250,000 likes. The volcano photo is Sara’s most popular within the last month.