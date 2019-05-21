Wendy Williams Shows Off Her Slender Waist In A Fiery Red Dress On Instagram

Wendy Williams is living her best, most carefree life in her latest Instagram snapshot.

The talk show host shared a photo on Monday, showing off her tiny physique in the process. In the photo, she is wearing a strappy red dress that hugs her slim waist. The personality also opted to cover her bust, wearing a white t-shirt beneath the dress. Further adding to the look, Williams’ blonde tresses are flowing freely as she smiles for the camera. According to her geotag, the Wendy Williams Show host took the photo at New York’s new Hudson Yards Experience, which is a high-end mall on the Upper West Side.

Based on Williams’ caption, her team was aboard to style her for the day at the mall. Her longtime stylist, Willie Sinclair III, was brought in for the look. Sinclair also styles Williams for her looks on the talk show. Merrell Hollis also gave Williams her makeup look — one which consisted of foundation, eyeshadow, faux eyelashes, and lip gloss. Robyn Michelle also styled Williams’ hair for the photo op. The post was shared with Williams’ 1.2 million followers, and quickly received more than 40,000 likes in addition to 1,500-plus comments.

“So happy to see this version of Wendy!!!” one follower exclaimed.

“I love the new Wendy Williams sometimes we let people hold us back!!!! Go Wendy Williams,” another follower wrote.

According to HollywoodLife, Williams’ snap comes after she announced to her audience — on Monday — that she felt “refreshed” after taking in two dates over the weekend. The television personality also dished on the details surrounding a photo she shared on Saturday, May 18 — one illustrating the talk show host spilling out of a strappy ASOS dress.

Since confirming that she was divorcing her husband of 22 years, Kevin Hunter, Williams has been sharing sultry photos — and has gushed about being single. The former radio host and her husband reportedly called it quits after rumors circulated that Hunter had an affair — and fathered a child — with a woman named Sharina Hudson. The Inquisitr previously shared that Williams informed her audience that she and Hunter are reportedly striving for a positive divorce. She also stated that she isn’t looking to jump back into a relationship anytime soon.

“I go out a lot, because I’m a good time girl, I like to have fun,” she said. “I am right now, a young and pretty New York City girl. I have the ultimate bachelorette pad, high atop everything. I have a really really good view, and I’m really reclaiming my life. I don’t have a boyfriend, but, I have to admit, I’m rediscovering my love for men.”