Margot Robbie Gets Soaking Wet In See-Through White Swimsuit

Margot Robbie is making a splash at the Cannes Film Festival.

Photos published by The Daily Mail shows the blonde beauty strutting her stuff at Eden Roc in Cannes earlier today. The actress traded off time between the shore and the water, having a blast while showing off her impeccable diving skills for the paparazzi. In most of the photos, Robbie wears her long locks down and soaking wet while showing off her killer figure.

The I, Tonya actress looks nothing short of incredible in a one-shoulder, white swimsuit that leaves little to the imagination. Robbie’s killer abs are on display and are fully visible through the suit while her toned legs steal the show. The back of the suit also left little to the imagination, hugging Margot’s derriere to show off plenty of booty for the camera.

According to the report, the actress hit up Cannes to promote her new film, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, where she plays the role of actress Sharon Tate. The highly-anticipated film was directed by Quentin Tarantino and follows the now infamous Manson Family murders. One of the new trailers for the film just premiered on YouTube earlier today, and it’s already earned a lot of attention. In just a few hours of going live on the video platform, the trailer has already amassed an impressive 109,000 views in addition to 300-plus comments.

While many fans took to the post to express their excitement over the movie, countless others commented on the star-studded cast.

“This is the only movie coming out about the Manson family that I am genuinely excited for. The others look okay but this one looks like a masterpiece,” one YouTuber wrote.

“Luke Perry, Timothy Olyphant…. MARGOT ROBBIE.. sign me up.”

The movie is set to premiere in July, and it stars a number of big names including Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio, Dakota Fanning, Kurt Russell, Luke Perry, and Al Pacino. The is one of Robbie’s most anticipated films and like her previous roles, the blonde bombshell got into tip-top shape for her role in the movie. In a recent interview with Emirates Woman, the 28-year-old opened up about her diet and exercise routine.

“I spent a lot of time in the gym, trying to build muscle mass for I, Tonya. I was like, ‘I’ve been working on my legs. I’m trying to get stronger in my legs,'” she shared.

Her trainer, Andie Hecker, also talked about the intense routine that Robbie endured during the filming of Suicide Squad.

“We did a lot of heavy-weighted, low reps of arabesque pulls hooked up to resistance pulleys, as well as arabesque lifts with heavy ankle weights in order to build and lift the butt.”

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood hits theaters this July.