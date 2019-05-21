‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Wednesday: Sharon Gets A Shock

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Wednesday, May 22, bring tense moments between Billy and Victor. Plus, Sharon gets a reality check about her new life situation while Elena wants to stay in Genoa City with Devon.

Billy (Jason Thompson) argues with Victor (Eric Braeden), according to SheKnows Soaps. They have never been each other’s biggest fans, so it is not surprising that Billy does not appreciate Victor pushing Victoria (Amelia Heinle) to accept Adam’s (Mark Grossman) return. Plus, Victor likely doesn’t appreciate Billy round whatever it is for his daughter Victoria. They’ve been down this road so many times, and it has never worked out. Not even once.

Billy is not going to allow Victor to railroad Victoria into jumping on board with his plans for Adam. Billy wants to protect his family from Adam, and that means Victoria too. The Mustache will not appreciate Billy standing up to him, but Victoria may like seeing this side of Billy. Of course, there’s always the chance that Victoria will resent Billy stepping in since she’s a grown woman who can take care of herself and make her own decisions.

Elsewhere, Sharon (Sharon Case) has a reality check. Her new relationship with Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) moved very quickly, and now they’re discussing moving in together. With Adam back in Genoa City and all the talk of his memories, there are a lot of things that she would like to forget. Chief among them is how Adam made her think Faith died as a newborn and passed Faith off as Ashley (Eileen Davidson) and Victor’s daughter.

It is rough to relive some of these memories while also trying to move forward and make new ones with Rey. Things are entirely different than what Sharon thought they’d be six months ago, and it’s been a rapid adjustment for her. It’s enough to make anybody’s head spin, and Sharon must face some harsh facts.

Finally, Elena (Brytni Sarpy) and Devon (Bryton James) get closer. Elena thought she was ready to leave Genoa City, but when she made plans to go, she realized she desperately wanted to stay. Devon is the reason Elena did not want to follow through with her plans to move away from her newfound home. Elena wants to see how things go between her and Devon. Their attraction is growing quickly, and although they both have grief over losing loved ones, she wants to move forward together to see where things go.