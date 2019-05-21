Kyle Richards’ Husband Mauricio Umansky Wants A Son, Is The ‘RHOBH’ Star Open To Having Another Baby?

Mauricio Umansky wants someone to carry on the family name.

Could Kyle Richards be considering welcoming another child into her family?

After welcoming four daughters, the youngest of which is just 11-years-old, the 50-year-old reality star was faced with an interesting comment from her husband, Mauricio Umansky, as they filmed the ninth season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

In a sneak peek posted by Bravo TV of the May 21 episode, Richards and Umansky are seen sitting down for a lunch date with one another while in Hawaii for co-star Camille Grammer’s wedding when Umansky suddenly mentions the idea of having a fifth child.

“What am I going to do with the Umansky name? Should we just have another kid? Just a boy… for the sake of it?” he asks.

“Honey, are you kidding me?” she replies.

Richards is a mom to four girls, including her oldest child, 30-year-old Farrah, who she shares with her first husband, Guraish Aldjufrie. Meanwhile, she shares her other three daughters, including Sophia and Alexia, with Umansky, who she married in 1996.

While Richards had a laugh at Umansky’s comment about having another child, Umansky didn’t seem to be joking about the concept. Instead, he appeared genuinely interested in expanding their family with a son who could carry on his last name.

In 2013, two years after joining the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Richards spoke about her marriage to Umansky and their ability to avoid the dreaded “reality TV curse.”

“Honestly, you know, there’s a stigma…that all the Housewives get divorced,” Richards admitted during an interview with E! News. “My husband and I have a really strong solid marriage, Lisa [Vanderpump] and Ken have a very strong, solid marriage, but I think if you have any cracks in your marriage then you really shouldn’t do a reality show. Because it will not survive.”

According to Richards, it is difficult to expose one’s life to the cameras and at times, some of the women of her franchise have joined the show in an effort to establish themselves financially, which often comes at a price.

“I think a lot of these women sign up onto the show as a way out. They’re not happy to begin with and they think, ‘Oh I’m going to gain some independence and do the show and this is going to be my out,’ and that’s why you see so many divorces,” she suspected.

To see more of Richards, Umansky, and their co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.