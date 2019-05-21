Kylie Jenner Is Renting The Former House Of An Ex-‘RHOBH’ Star For $450,000 Per Month

Find out who once lived there!

Kylie Jenner just rented a new six-bedroom, nine-bathroom house in Malibu, California.

In addition to the home she owns in Calabasas, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, who is currently dating rapper Travis Scott, will be raising her 1-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster, on the coast of Los Angeles, where she recently signed a $450,000 monthly lease.

On May 20, Radar Online told readers that 21-year-old Jenner is renting the former home of Yolanda Hadid, who previously appeared on several seasons of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. As fans of the series may recall, Hadid’s former mansion was seen throughout her time on the show during the time she was married to her now-ex-husband, David Foster.

According to the report, Hadid’s old house, which is situated atop a cliff overlooking the Pacific Ocean, sold for nearly $20 million after her split from Foster years ago.

Radar Online described Jenner’s new 11,622-square-foot home as a European Villa and said the property boasts incredible views of the ocean and nearby mountains and features a stunning outdoor area with a patio and infinity pool.

Jenner and Hadid not only have reality television ties but also personal ones. After all, Hadid’s daughter, Bella Hadid, is one of Jenner’s closest friends, and the rest of her kids, including Gigi and Anwar Hadid, are close to the Jenner family as well.

Jenner and Scott have been rumored to be planning for another baby but have not yet announced any specific plans. That said, on Scott’s birthday earlier this year, Jenner applauded her boyfriend for being a great dad to their daughter and suggested they have another child.

In January, a source spoke to People magazine and said Jenner and Scott were planning to expand their family “sooner rather than later.”

“They want another baby,” the insider revealed. “Travis has been adjusting his work schedule so he can spend as much time [as possible] with Kylie and Stormi. There will definitely be another baby sooner rather than later. Kylie wants a big family.”

Months prior, in a Q&A session with fans on social media, Jenner said she wasn’t quite ready for her second child.

“I want another baby, but when is the question, and I’m definitely not ready right this second. When I do, I would love to share more of that with you guys,” she shared.

To see more of Jenner and her family, don’t miss new episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Season 16 on Sunday nights at 9 p.m. on the E! network.