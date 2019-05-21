Jessie James Decker Flaunts Insane 25-Pound Weight Loss In Sexy Leopard Print Bikini

After having given birth to three children, Jessie James Decker can still rock a bikini with the best of them.

As fans know, Decker serves as a spokesperson for the South Beach Diet, and she regularly appears in commercials to show off her stunning figure to fans. In new photos published by The Daily Mail, Decker once again rocks a tiny bikini while strutting her stuff on the beach.

According to the outlet, new commercials for the South Beach Diet starting airing on television today — and luckily for fans, still photos of Decker were shared to the site. In the hot new photos, the 31-year-old sizzles in a tiny white bikini, one that features a black-and-pink leopard print. Decker’s picture-perfect body is fully on display in the images, including her toned abs and muscular legs.

The bombshell appears to be wearing minimal makeup in the images, also rocking a high ponytail and a smile. Taking to her Instagram account earlier today, Decker shared the new commercial with fans. The commercial explains how she lost 25 pounds — all thanks to changing her eating habits, and switching to the South Beach Diet.

“Yalll [sic] check out the new @SouthBeachDiet commercial spot! I love my southbeach [sic] family, I have so much fun working with them,” she wrote in the caption attached to the post. “I truly follow this program. If you were catch me backstage after my shows on tour you would see the chocolate protein shake on ice w/ almond milk in hand. It’s amazing for recovery since I’m pretty much doing 90 minutes of a workout on stage!!”

Since having been posted, the beach share has already earned the wife of former NFL star Eric Decker a ton of attention — garnering over 43,000 views in addition to dozens of comments. Some fans chimed in to ask Jessie questions about the program, while countless others gushed over her incredible body.

“You look amazing!!” one follower commented.

“I started last week after watching you rave about it…. and down 7 lbs ALREADY!!!!!!! I LOVE this program and what I’m learning so far!!!!!! P.S. I also love ROOTS & WINGS!!”

“You always look fabulous gal!!! Keep up the great work!!” another commented, adding a heart-eyed emoji.

And when she isn’t busy raising three children and promoting the South Beach Diet, Jessie is hard at work on her music. Currently, the brunette beauty is on tour across the United States. According to her website, the tour will run through June 1, ending in Houston.