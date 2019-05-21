Nipsey Hussle’s Ex Tanisha Foster Loses Custody Of Their 10-Year-Old Daughter To His Sister

Nipsey Hussle’s ex Tanisha Foster is losing her rights to sole custody of the fallen rapper’s oldest daughter.

The Inquisitr previously shared that Foster and Hussle’s (born Ermias Asghedom) sister Samantha Smith was in a battle for sole custody of Foster and Hussle’s daughter Emani, 10. Before Hussle’s untimely death back in March, Emani reportedly lived with Hussle and his girlfriend Lauren London, with Smith being a strong influence on Emani’s life. However, Foster sought to regain custody of Emani last month. HollywoodLife reports that custody for Emani was granted to Smith on Tuesday, who has been taking care of her since Hussle was murdered. In a video from TMZ, Foster is reportedly seen looking visibly upset after the hearing and telling the camera that she is “pissed” by the outcome. She also reportedly broke into tears soon after the hearing was over.

Foster’s lawyer Larry Lewellyn reportedly said that he is working on a visitation schedule for Foster and Emani that will coincide with Hussle’s family and Emani. Since Hussle’s death, his family has urged the courts to allow Smith to have full custody of the rapper’s daughter. Smith reportedly deemed Foster as “unfit” due to her legal issues stemming from 2006. Smith also said in a court document that keeping Emani would, “ensure the continued stability for Emani and ensure that she will be able to maintain her current and ongoing relationship,” with her niece.

HollywoodLife reports that Hussle and Foster ended their relationship years before the Victory Lap rapper gained notoriety. However, Foster reportedly goes by the name “Chyna Hussle” on social media. She has also received massive support from her 100,000 Instagram followers after news broke that the “Last Time I Checc’d” rapper had died. Foster’s fans have also reportedly felt strongly about the custody hearing, stating that Smith shouldn’t have fought the young mother for custody.

“Smh at people saying Nipsey sister trying to take your kid from u! She already lost a dad why wouldn’t you want her to have a great relationship with her mom! People who mess with a mother and her child irk me,” one fan wrote.

At the time of his murder, the “Double Up” rapper also left behind a son- Kross, 2. Kross is Hussle’s only biological child with London, who he began dating in 2013. People previously shared that the ATL actress remembers her boyfriend as a “family man” and stated that, “his family came first.”