Spoilers For Wednesday’s ‘General Hospital’: Shiloh Confronts Willow As Nina Rants About The Teacher

General Hospital spoilers have been teasing that the episode airing on Wednesday, May 22, would be a wild one — and now fans have a sense of what to expect. The Nurses Ball will wrap up during this next show, and this will be a truly explosive event.

Viewers saw, during Tuesday’s show, that Kevin was knocked out — and Ryan seems to have arrived at the Nurses Ball. In addition, Willow talked on the phone with Diane, who managed the adoption placement for the teacher. During the conversation, Willow admitted that her baby’s father had never known she was pregnant, and that she was worried about the implications.

Unfortunately, Nina overheard the teacher noting that she had given birth to a child, and she wasted no time in insulting Willow. Not only will that cause additional drama for Willow during Wednesday’s episode, but it appears that Shiloh may have heard enough to piece together what the teacher has desperately been trying to hide from him.

The sneak peek at the end of Tuesday’s show revealed that things will get intense — and ugly — between Willow and Shiloh during the May 22 episode. Not only that, but Nina will take her disdain for the teacher to the next level.

Willow's truth is on the verge of becoming public knowledge. How much longer can she keep Shiloh in the dark about Wiley?

An emotional, new #GH starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! @TheRealStafford pic.twitter.com/0wTXK8lLDu — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) May 21, 2019

General Hospital spoilers tease that Nina won’t be able to resist mouthing off about Willow. Nina will head back to her table, and will slam a glass of champagne down as she rants to Michael that his friend has a mouth on her. Sasha will be stunned as she hears her “mother” say this, and Michael surely will be pretty shocked, too.

As The Inquisitr noted earlier in the week, at some point during the Nurses Ball, General Hospital spoilers had teased that Michael would physically attack Shiloh. That should happen during the next episode, and it looks like Shiloh verbally attacking the teacher is likely what sparks Michael to take action.

The Dawn of Day leader is usually chillingly composed, able to smooth-talk anybody he encounters. However, it looks as if he is about to show a frightening side of himself — one that will terrify Willow.

Loading...

This will be a fairly chilling confrontation by the looks of things. General Hospital spoilers share that Shiloh will close in on Willow, and he’ll scream at her as he tells her not to lie to him.

Willow will cringe, and watch in terror as she fears what he knows — and what comes next. It seems likely this is when Michael will swoop in to pull the DoD leader away from her.

Will Nina reveal what she learned about Willow to others? Is all of this chaos perhaps what finally leads Lucas to piece things together, as SheKnows Soaps has suggested is on the way? General Hospital spoilers hint that the fallout from that one overheard phone conversation could turn out to be immense, and fans will not want to miss these upcoming scenes.