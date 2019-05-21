Meghan Markle Is Reportedly ‘Not Popular’ In Many Circles

Despite being in the throes of maternity leave with newborn Archie Harrison, Meghan Markle is fighting off negative reports once more. This time, it is accusations from royal reporter and Prince Harry biographer Angela Levin that the Duchess of Sussex is “not popular” in many circles, per The Express.

The comment came from the special Meghan and Harry, Plus One, a program anchored by Gayle King which aired on CBS News. The one-hour special was a piece that was overall extremely flattering to the Los Angeles native and included a number of her friends, such as makeup artist Daniel Martin and actress Janina Gavankar, giving interviews in defense of her so-called “diva” behavior.

However, the tabloids were quick to pounce on a sentence uttered by royal insider Angela Levin.

“I think she’s not popular in a lot of circles often because they adore Harry and they seem to think that she’s running the show.”

Though Angela did not clarify on what those “circles” entailed, there have been rumors before that Harry’s friends were not particularly charmed by the American actress turned royal. Lady Colin Campbell, a confidant of the late Princess Diana, claimed that the Duchess of Sussex clashed with Harry’s circle because of her “politics,” per Cosmopolitan.

“That trendy-lefty stuff does not go down well with some of Harry’s friends.”

It was even reported by British high society magazine Tatler that Prince Harry’s best friend, Tom Inskip, warned the prince not to marry Meghan, per The Sun.

“Tom ‘Skippy’ Inskip, the ultra-loyal, tight-lipped Harry pal… advised Harry not to marry Meghan and has paid the price: banishment.”

Most worryingly, Harry’s own brother, Prince William, also reportedly voiced his concerns about the Suits actress to the Duke of Sussex.

Another “circle” where Meghan might not be popular is with the palace staff, where she has reportedly been given the nicknames “Me-gain” and “Duchess Difficult,” as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

However, though posh circles might hold a grudge against the Northwestern grad, it seems as if the public doesn’t. Meghan and Harry’s trips to Australia, New Zealand, Tonga, and Fiji were wildly successful, and the pair drew massive crowds at their various destinations.

Meghan Markle greets the crowd in Australia. Chris Jackson / Getty Images

Royal reporter Tom Sykes claims that the Sussexes were even more popular than when William and Kate toured the region, per Forbes.

“Crowds of that size have not appeared for Queen Elizabeth on any of her trips to Australia (which date back as far as the 1950s), and Harry and ‘Megmania’ easily eclipses the enthusiasm with which William and Kate’s 2014 trip to Australia – even with crowd-pulling Prince George in tow – were received.”

Meghan Markle is currently ranked as the sixth most popular British royal, per Elite Daily.