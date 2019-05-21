Kim Kardashian’s Jack In The Box Tweet Sparks Hilarious Roasts From Burger King, Wendy’s, & More

Kim Kardashian may have started a Twitter war between fast food chains. On Monday, the reality star mentioned Jack in the Box in a cryptic tweet describing a “serious complaint” she wanted to file with the fast food restaurant. Even though she did not publicly go into detail about her complaint, Kardashian’s message ignited a series of hilarious roasts from other fast food chains like Wendy’s, Burger King, and more.

“Hey, Jack In The Box I have a serious complaint but I won’t fully put you on blast, check your corporate email inbox or send me a DM with direct person for my team to contact. Pronto!” Kardashian wrote in her initial tweet, as the Inquisitr previously reported.

Kardashian currently has 60.7 million followers — she put Jack in the Box on blast with that tweet alone.

The tweet quickly went viral, gaining attention from not only fans and fellow celebrities, but also a few of Jack in the Box’s competitors, who mocked the restaurant for getting in trouble.

“Jack in the Box to the principal’s office,” Burger King replied.

“Not a good day to be Jack,” Hooters added.

Of course, Wendy’s had to jump in as well, as their Twitter account has a reputation for being extremely sassy.

“But like, who even goes there?” Wendy’s asked of Jack in the Box, according to Business Insider.

Steak-Umm, a brand that sells frozen steaks, posed a similar question: “Kim why are you going to jack in the box lol.”

Shake Shack simply responded to Kardashian’s tweet with the eyes emoji, while Toppers Pizza added a GIF of Will Smith gasping during an episode of Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

Many fans begged Kardashian to elaborate on her complaint. She did pen a second tweet, but unfortunately, that one was even more confusing than the first.

“The complaint is not about me or a wrong order,” the KKW beauty founder added. “Nobody recognized me and it’s something that I observed that affected other customers at this particular location that was concerning.”

Jack in the Box did not have much to say publicly on the matter, either. However, presumably after Kardashian’s issue was resolved, the fast food chain did thank her in another tweet for speaking with them, according to Takeout. Jack in the Box added that they are “taking action” in order to ensure that customers have the best experiences possible.

Kardashian thanked Jack in the Box in return for taking the time to hear her complaint. Fans may never know what the situation was really about, but at least some got a good laugh out of it.