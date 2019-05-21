Ashley Graham Flaunts Curves In Sexy Swimwear While Posing With Sister Abigail

Ashley Graham and her sister, Abigail, recently took to the beach to model some sexy swimwear for Ashley’s Swimsuits For All campaign. This recent photoshoot was reportedly inspired by their own childhood photos.

In photos shared by The Daily Mail, the curvy 31-year-old model showed some serious skin in a leopard monokini with a mesh overlay. Abigail, 25, posed in an off-the-shoulder piece which featured a side cutout. In another shot, Ashley modeled a red two-piece swimsuit, while Abigail wore a red one-piece bikini. The sisters modeled various other swimsuits that showcased their curves, as well.

“Despite our six-year age difference and busy lifestyles, my little sister and I have always been strong presences in each other’s lives,” the supermodel said in a statement, per The Daily Mail.

“We’ve shared countless memories together and going through our childhood photos was a trip down memory lane. Abigail has always been my rock, and I was honored to have her by my side during this photoshoot. Plus, she’s a new mom and has never looked hotter in a swimsuit!” she said.

Ashley, who has appeared on several magazine covers, has always been body positive.

In an interview with Glamour magazine, Ashley spoke about being a plus-size model.

“One of my favorite sayings is ‘sexy is a state of mind,'” she said, adding that society has some women convinced that cellulite and stretch marks are flaws.

“I’m here to remind women that our bodies are beautiful at any size, as long as you are living a healthy lifestyle and taking care of yourself.”

Ashley also said that a positive body image begins from within. She went on to say that she doesn’t dwell on things she cannot change, and embraces everything about herself when she looks in the mirror.

“I love my awkward butt shape and thick thighs!” she said.

Ashley’s sister isn’t the only member of the family the model has enlisted for her swimsuit campaign. In February, Ashley’s mother, Linda, modeled some swimsuits with her.

In a statement, Ashley said her mother had been her role model since she was a child and, as a result, helped shape her confidence. Her mother had a good attitude about her own body, and that helped the cover model feel self-assured instead of insecure, according to Harper’s Bazaar.

Linda reportedly said that, before the shoot, she hadn’t worn a bikini in a long time. She thanked her daughter for the opportunity to feel good about her body again.