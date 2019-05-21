Rachel Bush, Wife Of NFL Star Jordan Poyer, Spills Out Of Micro Orange Thong Bikini

Rachel Bush is heating up Instagram with her latest post.

As fans of the black-haired beauty know, Bush loves to dazzle her social media followers by posting a slew of bikini photos on her page. The bombshell has amassed an impressive Instagram following of 1.1 million-plus followers and that number seems to be growing by the day. But it’s the beauty’s latest photo that is causing quite a stir amongst her followers.

In the NSFW post, the 21-year-old shares a series of photos while rocking the tiniest orange bikini. The first photo in the shot shows the model sitting in a lounge chair and giving fans a great glimpse of her backside while clad in the thong bikini. She wears her long, dark locks down and to the side as she sits by the pool. The next photo in the series gives fans an even better view of her amazing figure.

In the image, Rachel lies on the towel-lined lounge chair and shows off her front side in the same tiny, orange bikini. She shows off plenty of cleavage for fans spilling out of the skimpy top. Bush appears to be wearing minimal makeup and wears her long, dark locks down and at her side. The mother of one accessorizes the look with a pair of silver bracelets and a matching silver necklace.

The next photo in the deck is a selfie, and for the last image, Bush holds up an icy drink while she lies on the same pool lounger. Since the post went live on her account, it’s already earned the bombshell a ton of attention with over 83,000 likes in addition to 950-plus comments in just a short time of going live. Many fans commented on the image to let Rachel know how amazing she looks while countless others couldn’t help but comment on the skimpy bikini.

“You are so hot,” one follower commented.

“Keep posting them baby girl. That star is on the rise!”

“Oh my god you’re very very very very very very beautiful Rachel i love your eyes,” another follower wrote with a series of heart-eye emoji.

Earlier this year, the 21-year-old opened up about her life in an interview with Little Miss Compact where she chatted about a number of topics, including how she got started in modeling and what beauty means to her.

“I grew up being raised as a tomboy. I would ride dirt bikes four wheelers etc! All that fun outdoor stuff! Beauty for me means natural. Natural beauty is the most beautiful! I went through a phase where I would load on the makeup and fake tanners etc,” she shared. “It took me a while to realize that I looked my best natural with just a little makeup for enhancements! So “beauty” for me means minimal makeup and embracing your natural features.”

Additionally, the beauty shared that she believes that a smile makes a person beautiful because that’s the way that true beauty shines through.