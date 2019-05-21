Victoria’s Secret Angel Elsa Hosk Spills Out Of Lacy NSFW Lingerie

Elsa Hosk doesn’t don Victoria’s Secret lingerie all too often on social media but her most recent update is proving to be an exception. The model’s May 21 snap comes with underwear straight from the brand, and it’s showing the world just why this Dane has a Victoria’s Secret Angel status.

The picture shows Elsa shot up close. She’s clad in a lacy black bra that’s dangerously low-cut and definitely cleavage-flaunting. While Elsa’s ample assets are somewhat spilling out of her lingerie, the shoot is classy. Elsa is sunkissed amid panels of shade. Her blonde hair is tied up and side-swept. Attractive cat-wing eyeliner adds signature glam. Looking right into the camera, the 30-year-old is sending out a piercing gaze, slightly parted lips, and an expression that feels somewhat caught-off-guard.

A caption has mentioned “glam” and the fact that the image hasn’t been edited. It’s also thanked Elsa’s makeup artist and confirmed that she’s wearing Victoria’s Secret.

This girl comes with a dedicated fanbase – the comments section to her Instagram make that more than clear. Today’s post had one fan questioning the reality of what they were seeing, per their comment.

“Not a real human”

Another compared the model to one of pop culture’s biggest bombshells, per their words.

“Brigitte Bardot”

With the shoot’s choppy lighting, oozing glamor, and lingerie-clad blonde, there is a throwback feel to today’s picture. ’50s and ’60s icon, Brigitte Bardot was known for her sensual poses, doll-like features, and pulse-raising underwear. Hosk may be less than half Bardot’s age, but she’s channeling the era’s vibe like nobody’s business.

As a modern-day icon, Elsa comes as the complete package. This blue-eyed-blonde has the modeling industry’s height, facial structure, and perfect proportions. She likewise comes with an Instagram account that keeps fans updated on her whereabouts and activities. Elsa shared her recent Cannes Film Festival appearance to the platform (seen above).

Elsa’s Instagram isn’t just dedicated to showcasing her red carpet looks, though. Candid street snaps and the much-adored food trend likewise manifest. Amid selfies with her cat and sultry bed shots, Elsa manages to keep her 5.3 million Instagram followers fully updated on her activities, travels, meals, and looks.

Elsa has also shared snaps from Coachella 2019’s Revolve Festival. The high-profile music event received a stellar celebrity turnout this year. Alongside fellow models Kendall Jenner and Winnie Harlow, Revolve hosted Cardi B and her boyfriend Offset.

With the music festivities and Elsa’s Cannes Film Festival appearances seemingly over, it looks like it’s back to the grind for this model. Elsa’s lingerie picture had racked up over 67,000 likes within two hours of being posted.